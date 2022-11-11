Inflation in Europe has soared to multi-decade highs. Rising commodity prices are responsible for much of the inflation boom. However, conventional inflation factors cannot explain a significant share of the recent rise. A critical factor in the formation and persistence of inflation at high levels concerns the growing shortages in the imports of goods due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Although the stabilization of commodity prices and the projected slowdown in growth is expected to reduce inflation gradually, the process of reducing inflation is likely to be slower than expected and highly uncertain. Inflation risks are upside, as the risks in the supply chain remain high.
Other risks include loosening medium-term inflation expectations and a much sharper wage acceleration that would trigger a feedback loop between prices and wages. According to the IMF, in advanced European countries, if workers and businesses start setting wages based on past inflation rather than central bank targets, inflation could be nearly 2% higher at the end of the year. If that happens, interest rates would need to rise by two percentage points, and output could fall by as much as two percentage points more than currently projected.
Conversely, if aggregate demand falls more than expected, it will result in a deeper recession and a two-percentage point output decline. So inflation and required interest rates at the end of next year could be almost 1.5 percentage points lower than expected. All this suggests a stricter stance from the ECB since demand pressures are intense while pressures to increase nominal wages are high. So given that, at present, real interest rates generally remain accommodative, the continuation of interest rate increases will exist as it is the most efficient policy against risks.
Higher energy prices have increased the cost of living for European households by around 7% on average this year, despite widespread measures taken to ease that burden. Fiscal policy will need to help mitigate the impact of higher energy prices on the most vulnerable people as well as viable businesses. However, keeping the energy-related support temporary, will be essential to limit fiscal costs.
The only way forward for Europe is to steadily implement reforms that boost productivity, ease supply constraints in the energy and labour markets, and expand economic capacity. This includes accelerating the implementation of the economic recovery package with the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027 and the NextGenerationEU economic recovery package, the distribution of which you can see in the table below.
In summary, the central bank is likely to continue raising interest rates in Europe, with fiscal policies focused on addressing the energy price shock. Policymakers must walk a fine line between tightening policies to reduce inflation and recovery programs and supporting vulnerable households and viable businesses during the energy crisis while being prepared to adjust their policy mix should additional shocks occur.
In these highly uncertain times, investors and traders must be prepared to readjust their investment and trading strategies in either direction in response to how the situation evolves.
