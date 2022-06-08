Politics

The European Commission has concluded that Croatia is ready to adopt the euro on 1 January 2023, bringing the number of euro area Member States to twenty. The conclusion is set out in the 2022 Convergence Report, which assesses the progress that Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden have made towards joining the euro area.

EU leaders have agreed that the EU will ban the import of Russian oil by tankers, and that transport through the Druzhba pipeline will be given a time-limited exemption. The sanctions should thus directly affect 2/3 of imports of Russian oil that go to the EU by sea from Russia. According to von der Leyen, the EU is also counting on individual commitments by Poland and Germany to stop the consumption of oil flowing to them through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline by the end of the year. The southern branch, which is to be in operation even after the embargo comes into force thanks to the exemption, transports about a tenth of Russia's total oil exports to the EU.

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank have signed an ambitious Guarantee Agreement through which the Commission will support up to 26.7 billion euros of EIB financial operations to enable crucial public investments in sectors like clean energy, digital and transport infrastructure, health and education over the next seven years, rolling out Global Gateway worldwide.

The European Commission has adopted its Partnership Agreement with Czechia, laying down the country's cohesion policy investment strategy worth 21.4 billion euros for the period 2021-2027. Cohesion policy funds will continue to support the Czech regions in promoting economic, social and territorial cohesion and embracing key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition, including clean transport. Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO.

However, Turkey still expresses its opposition, making its approval conditional.

Economy

In the first quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter.In the fourth quarter of 2021, GDP had grown by 0.5% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 5.2% in the EU in the first quarter of 2022, after +4.9% in the previous quarter.

EU annual inflation was 8.1% in April 2022, up from 7.8% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 2.0%. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 5.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (19.1%), Lithuania (16.6%) and Czechia (13.2%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in three Member States, remained stable in two and rose in twenty-two.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.2% in April 2022, stable compared with March 2022 and down from 7.5% in April 2021. Eurostat estimates that 13.264 million men and women in the EU were unemployed in April 2022. Compared with April 2021, unemployment decreased by 2.543 million.

