Politics

On 14 July, the European Commission presented a package of measures called Fit for 55 to meet the agreed target of reducing EU greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990, making Europe the first carbon-neutral continent in 2050. The package contains a combination of instruments to classify and determine the ‚price‘ of carbon and to encourage investment in green technologies.

The Governing Council of the ECB has given the green light to the in- investigation phase of a project digital euro which should last two years and be followed by a three-year implementation. The digital euro, as the electronic equivalent of banknotes and coins, is likely to take the form of a digital wallet that eurozone citizens can hold with the ECB, not commercial banks. The European Central Bank‘s plans are linked to a global effort to meet the growing demand for electronic means of payment.

A European directive has introduced quotas for European content for streaming platforms. Streaming platforms will have to offer more European works under the European Audiovisual Content Directive. The first states have already proceeded to implement it.

The US and Germany have reached an agreement that will allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be completed to transport Russian natural gas to the EU without imposing further US sanctions. However, both countries have pledged to impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow uses the pipeline as a political weapon.

A trio of non-EU Balkan countries -" Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia -" are planning to create a so-called minischengen, or zones of free movement of goods and people, on their territories. The countries are Montenegro, Bosnia, and Herzegovina and, in theory, Kosovo could join the initiative later. All the mentioned countries have long been striving to join the European Union.

Economy

According to the Summer 2021 interim Economic Forecast, the economy in the EU is set to expand by 4.8% this year and 4.5% in 2022. Real GDP in the EU is projected to return to its pre-crisis level in the last quarter of 2021. Growth is expected to strengthen due to several factors. First, activity in the first quarter of the year exceeded expectations. Second, an effective virus containment strategy and progress with vaccinations led to falling numbers of new infections and hospitalizations, which in turn allowed the EU Member States to reopen their economies.

In the second quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.9% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP had declined by 0.1%. Portugal (+4.9%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Austria (+4.3%), while Lithuania (+0.4%) and Czechia (+0.6%) recorded the lowest increase. The year-on-year growth rates was positive for all countries.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021 in the EU, the government debt to GDP ratio increased from 90.5% to 92.9% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Compared with the first quarter of 2020, the government debt to GDP ratio rose from 79.2% to 92.9%. The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the first quarter of 2021 were recorded in Greece (209.3%) and Italy (160.0%), and the lowest in Estonia (18.5%) and Bulga- ria (25.1%).

The EU unemployment rate was 7.1% in June 2021, down from 7.3% in May 2021 (7.3% in June 2020). Eurostat estimates that 14.916 million men and women in the EU were unemployed in June 2021. Compared with May 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 487 000 in the EU. Compared with June 2020, unemployment decreased by 397 000 in the EU.

