Market movers today
The EU summit continues today following the expanded version yesterday that included US President Biden, and also following the recent G7 and NATO meetings. EU leaders could announce new sanctions against Russia today but they are still not expected to impose an embargo on Russian energy, as Austria has said they would not support such a move.
In terms of economic data releases, it is a relatively quiet day today. UK retail sales are due today with consensus expecting a drop in monthly growth from 1.9% in January to 0.7% in February. Also, Denmark February retail sales figures are out. Our Spending Monitor indicates that retail sales were slightly down in February compared to January.
German IFO index is also released today and consensus expects a marked drop in sentiment in March. Final Michigan survey from March and pending home sales data from February also released in the US.
The 60 second overview
Russia invasion news: Yesterday, US announced a new package of sanctions on Russian elites, politicians and companies. NATO agreed to deploy more military in Eastern Europe. Italy and Germany say that charging RUB for Russian gas would be a violation of contracts. US President Joe Biden says he would like to remove Russia from G20. Russian equities rose yesterday but price movements do not reflect fundamentals, as foreigners are not allowed to sell stocks and Russian funds are required to buy stocks in order to support markets. Jens Stoltenberg will remain NATO Secretary General for another year and withdraws as upcoming Governor of Norges Bank. NATO is concerned about possible use of chemical weapons. EU officials believe that China may supply Russia with technology and hardware in order to soften the blow to the Russian economy from Western sanctions.
Economic indicators: We still do not have a lot of indicators covering the post-invasion period, but we have received some. Yesterday, preliminary PMIs were overall not as weak as one could have feared, but risks remain elevated, also because confidence indicators such as consumer confidence have fallen, especially in Europe. US jobless claims fell to new post-COVID lows suggesting that the US labour market is still in fine shape amid still high labour demand.
Norges Bank and SNB: Norges Bank raised the policy rate by 25bp to 0.75% as expected. While we share many views of Norges Bank, our base case remains that NB will have to halt its normalisation process half a year earlier resulting in a top in policy rates of 2.0% - and not the 2.5% signalled by NB and priced in markets. SNB kept its policy rate unchanged at -0.75% as expected but lifted its inflation path near-term. We believe the SNB is underestimating underlying inflation pressure and hence still expect the SNB to follow ECB eventually.
Equities: Mixed session on Thursday, as US gradually improved over the day. Tech stocks led the index higher as yields calmed, with semis the clear outperformer. S&P500 closed up 1.4%, Nasdaq 1.9%, Dow 1.0% and Russell 2000 1.1%. Chinese markets in the exact reversal this morning, with tech stocks selling off again. However, the rest of Asia and US futures are slightly up.
FI: European rates sold off in the morning session supported by surprisingly resilient PMI figures in the euro area. After noon, European rates were trading virtually sideways. The most central bank sensitive point in the 5-10y area suffered the most with 6-7bp higher on the day while both the shorter dated maturities as well as the long end was up "only" 2-4bp. Spreads tightened across the board except in Italy and Greece which widened marginally - and the latter despite that ECB has decided to include the GGBs as collateral as long as PEPP is reinvested (current guidance at least through the end of 2024).
FX: The SNB monetary policy decision had limited impact on CHF. Higher NOK rates boost the relative attractiveness of owning NOK from a pure carry perspective.
Credit: Only subdued moves in credit markets yesterday where iTraxx Main closed 0.7bp wider while Xover tightened 0.5bp. Cash bonds too saw only very modest movements, with both IG and HY bonds closing around 1bp tighter.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20 after analysts cheered the company’s $1 trillion opportunity in data center offerings.