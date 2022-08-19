Outlook: Data is in short supply today, with the main releases retail sales in Canada and Mexico.

In the US, it’s still the Fed minutes. Those who chose to see a dovish Fed from the minutes and comments are peeling away now that a slew of regional Fed presidents have spoken out favoring 75 bp (St. Louis Bullard) or at least 50 bp and no letting up. Bloomberg reports we might see sentiment in the form of options expiration today–over $2 trillion of contracts. Will traders roll ‘em over or let them expire?

There’s plenty of time before the Sept 21 meeting for more discussion but the trajectory seems clear. Next up is Fed chief Powell at Jackson Hole next week, absolutely certain not to give anything away except perhaps some doubt about peak inflation and even if we have peak inflation, the Fed will keep going. Then it’s nonfarm payrolls on Sept 2, whereupon the entire US goes on holiday for Labor Day the following Monday.

We have a strange development in the connection between rates/yields and FX in some places, and nowhere more stark than the UK. As the FT puts it, “… short-term borrowing costs are on track to post the biggest rise this week in more than a decade as investors braced themselves for the Bank of England to take more aggressive action to cool inflation.

“Two-year UK government bond yields climbed 0.11 percentage points on Friday to 2.56 per cent, bringing the rise since the end of last week to about half a percentage point – reflecting the strongest fall in price since 2009. Such big moves are unusual in the gilt market, which is typically coveted as a haven during times of broader market tumult.

“The surge in two-year yields highlights the shift in market expectations towards a more aggressive tightening in monetary policy by the BoE. Investors have ramped up their outlook for rate rises after hotter than expected inflation data on Wednesday and a report on Friday that pointed to robust British consumer spending.

“’This is where good news is bad news’” said Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, pointing to how a strong reading on retail sales on Friday added fuel to a sell-off in short-term gilts. Ganesh said data that open the door to big rate rises also darken the outlook for future economic growth on the premise that sharper increases in borrowing costs will knock the UK economy into a deeper recession.”

And indeed sterling fell back below 1.2000 and can easily test the previous low from July 14 at 1.1755. Similarly, we have the drop in the NZD and AUD, whose central banks are unsparing in aggressive rhetoric and to some extent independent of actual data.

Amid all this hodgepodge comes the perspicacious John Authers, late of the FT and now Bloomberg, to clean up some of it. He connects the S&P to the price of oil, including volatility. We are less energy dependent than in the 1970’s, but still energy-dependent. And energy prices lead long-term inflation expectations, too. Here’s the problem–we can’t expect oil prices to stay relatively tame indefinitely. This alone is one very good reason not to imagine that peak inflation is here and staying here. The energy crisis is spotty around the world and most obvious in Europe, but what happens when it reaches emerging markets? You can bet that every central bank sharpening its pencils is looking at oil. Their silence is deafening.

To close the week, we must expect a pullback in the raging dollar, if only because that’s what we get on a Friday, especially in the summer.

Opinion: We have disconnects all over the place. The stock market thinks the Fed is wrong or bluffing and will be loosening the purse strings by the end of Q1 next year. We have millions of jobs going begging in a vast labor shortage without a sensible and plausible explanation, demographic or otherwise. Popular perception of the economy as awful is belied by the savings rate crashing from 10.5% in July a year ago to 5.1% in July this year.

As far as we can tell, not a single country has a positive real interest rate, including the US, but the hordes clamoring for a realistic rate of return are silent. What happened to severe criticism of the Fed printing so much money and sponsoring stock rallies as well as misallocation of resources? The return on capital, as in investment in sovereign paper let alone a bank savings account, should bear some connection to the real economy, shouldn’t it?

The Cleveland Fed says the 10-year real rate of return is 0.85511%, but consider its model–The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland estimates the expected rate of inflation over the next 30 years along with the inflation risk premium, the real risk premium, and the real interest rate. Their estimates are calculated with a model that uses Treasury yields, inflation data, inflation swaps, and survey-based measures of inflation expectations.” Not to rain on the Cleveland Fed’s parade, but anything that includes survey-based inflation expectations is poppycock.

The disconnect between rates and the economy, any economy, has never been so extreme, perhaps in all of history. That we don’t understand interest rates is made sadly clear by some idiots cutting rates while inflation spikes (Turkey). We have the world’s second largest economy shutting down whole cities and provinces because of a few thousand Covid cases. Larry Summers wonders if China could go the way of Russia and Japan, each a threat to US world economic dominance in their day.

Not to get silly, but politics is no better. In the UK we have an experienced finance guy losing in polls, big-time, to an inexperienced gal who sometimes pulls promises out of her hat with only the standard uninformed/misinformed tax remedies, when she is not copying and pasting from the opponent. (The FT calls her ideas “retro”.)

And in the US, the law-and-order Republicans are calling for defunding law enforcement (the FBI). We also have a new law named for fighting inflation that will do no such thing, and that’s according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Just saying. It’s a weird world and we can’t count on conventional analysis–or history–to inform us.

