As July comes to a close and we head into August – stickier-than-expected inflation, a brewing global credit squeeze and rapidly rising recession risk are now emerging as the three macro themes driving the financial markets.

There is no denying that the last 17 months have been monumental for monetary policy with central bankers across the world ramping up their fight against stickier-than-expected inflation and raising rates by a record-breaking combined total of 3,840 basis points, so far in this tightening cycle.

Last week, policymakers at the Federal Reserve voted to hike interest rates by another 25 basis points – to the highest levels seen in over 22 years.

Last time interest rates were this high, U.S. National Debt totalled $6.25 trillion.

As of today, the U.S holds more than $31.5 trillion in National Debt, which is just above the recently suspended debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion.

And the interest repayments on that debt are close to hitting $1 trillion for the first time ever in history. Put another way, that’s more than the U.S Education, Veterans' Benefits and National Defence Budget combined.

If the Fed continues to hike, that would ultimately increase the odds of a U.S debt crisis becoming the next big "black swan event".

Most economists have long felt that the Fed has gone one rate hike too far. Now with odds of a U.S debt crisis brewing on the horizon – expectations are running high that the end of the tightening cycle is near.

In fact, traders have already begun pricing in that the Federal Reserve will again ‘skip’ a hike at their upcoming September FOMC meeting.

But as always, it all depends on the data.

Between now and the September FOMC meeting, there are two highly crucial U.S. employment reports, two inflation data releases and the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole economic symposium – which traders expect the Fed will use as a platform to announce the end of their hiking campaign.

Each and every one of these explosive macro events between now and September – is guaranteed to be a license to print money, which traders will not want to miss out on!

Looking ahead, Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult.

As the famous saying goes “extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities” and right now, these markets are a trader's paradise. Every macroeconomic release, between now and the September FOMC meeting – regardless of whether it meets, beats, or misses expectations – brings with it incredible opportunities to generate huge profits!

