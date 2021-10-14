Let's look at 11 sectors in search of job winners and losers.

Recovery by Sector to Nearest Full Percent

Mining and Logging: 43,000 below the February 2020 total of 689,000. 94% of February 2020 total.

Winners and Losers

Leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs and is the slowest in regaining the pre-pandemic level.

Despite millions of job openings, the number of leisure and hospitality employees is 1.6 million (10% below) the February 2020 total of 16.915 million.

The clear winner is financial activities. Out of 8.875 million workers, the total drawdown was only 279,000. Of that total, only 25,000 remain.

BofA Raises Minimum Wage to $21

In related discussion, please note BofA Raises Minimum Wage to $21, Wage Push Inflation Will Kill Small Businesses

Financial Activities is where to be. After all, "It's God's Work"