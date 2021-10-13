Recovery by sector to nearest full percent
-
Mining and Logging: 43,000 below the February 2020 total of 689,000. 94% of February 2020 total.
-
Construction: 201,000 below the February 2020 total of 7.648 million. 97% of February 2020 total.
-
Manufacturing: 400,000 below the February 2020 of 12.799 million. 97% of February 2020 total.
-
Trade, Transportation, Utilities: 300,000 below the February 2020 total of 27.876 million. 99% of February 2020 total. Transportation employment is 72,000 above its February 2020 level. Retail Trade is 200,000 below February 2020. Utilities are 10,000 below February 2020.
-
Information: 100,000 below the February 2020 total of 2.914 million. 96% of February 2020 total.
-
Financial Activities: 25,000 below the February 2020 total of 8.875 million. 100% of February 2020 total.
-
Professional and Business Services: 385,000 below the February 2020 total of 21.469 million. 98% of February 2020 total.
-
Private Education and Health Services: 900,00 below the February 2020 total of 24.565 million. 96% of February 2020 total.
-
Leisure and Hospitality: 1.6 million below the February 2020 total of 16.915 million. 90% of February 2020 total.
-
Other Services: 210,00 below the February 2020 total of 5.937 million. 96% of February 2020 total.
-
Government: 851,00 below the February 2020 total of 22.835 million. 96% of February 2020 total.
Winners and losers
Leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs and is the slowest in regaining the pre-pandemic level.
Despite millions of job openings, the number of leisure and hospitality employees is 1.6 million (10% below) the February 2020 total of 16.915 million.
The clear winner is financial activities. Out of 8.875 million workers, the total drawdown was only 279,000. Of that total, only 25,000 remain.
