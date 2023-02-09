Share:

Outlook: The embrace of risk in various forms spells a falling dollar, and that’s what we see now. It’s strange to identify a preference for risk when we have a massive European land war for the first time in 78 years, inflation at ear-splitting levels, the US Treasury Secretary fretting out loud about sovereign default, and seventeen other serious world problems. (Not excluded is the worry over whether avian flu that can transfer to pigs can also transfer to humans). Well, at least the falling dollar and yields is good for gold.

We get only jobless claims today, a mostly blank news day. We do get Jan CPI from Mexico and the central bank meeting, likely to deliver another hike of 25 bp (to 10.75%). Forecasters expect a rise in inflation today to 7.92% (Bloomberg) from 7.82% in Dec. For the core CPI, Trading Economics foresees a drop to 8.25% from 8.45% in Dec. Connecting the data to chart moves is really tough in the peso and we usually get counter-intuitive moves.

We are not alone in wondering at the disconnect in market behaviors from the conventional modes. Here is another one, from the New York Fed: “The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in recent years. The authors analyze the role of macro factors as possible drivers of cryptocurrency prices. They take a high-frequency perspective, and focus on Bitcoin since its market capitalization dwarfs that of all other cryptocurrencies combined.

“The key finding is that, unlike other asset classes, Bitcoin has not responded significantly to U.S. macro and monetary policy news. This disconnect is puzzling, as unexpected changes in discount rates should, in principle, affect the price of Bitcoin.”

To highlight the silliness in the news, big stock moves arose from Google making a big mistake in a chatbot promotion. Reuters reports the stock shed 9% or $100 billion. “The flub fed worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft in the renewed craze around artificial intelligence.” Apparently the new AI delivers really good search results instead of the junk and advertisements we get from Google today. But the new Bing sends our desktop PC fan into a loud tizzy and besides, it’s Microsoft, that horrible, terrible, really bad company that keeps changing your software, unwanted, not useful and without notice.

Bottom line, the dollar pushback seems to be ending and will look in the rearview mirror as a traditional cyclical moves within bands and channels, if one that exceeded normal bounds by a little.

Tidbit: Talk is widespread of India surpassing China in population and the drop in births over deaths in Japan, China and elsewhere. The NYT offers this chart. We say it’s a fine and wonderful thing for the “replacement rate” to be falling if we really do want to preserve other species and wild places. The greenies never mention the third rail of conservation out of fear of being stoned to death—human population control. Maybe because it runs too close to Nazi ideas. Fortunately, women themselves are getting the job done.

