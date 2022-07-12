A very unusual case is underway. Will it be settled in court with a binary option or externally in a negotiated settlement?





Clown Time is Over

$TWTR just hired Wachtell Lipton for its Delaware Chancery court case against Elon Musk. The firm employs former Chancellor Leo Strine.



Figuring where this was going, we emailed Strine several months ago and asked for his views.



His take in a nutshell: "Clown Time is Over" pic.twitter.com/9tugtugVJe — Nate Anderson (@ClarityToast) July 10, 2022

Musical Tribute

He’s an Elvis Costello fan? #Respect — Gregory Zuckerman (@GZuckerman) July 10, 2022

A Word About Delaware

The more I learn about this strange area of law, the more I'm convinced Delaware is just one gigantic Harry Potter cosplay. — Meat Based Plant (@prosthetichips) July 10, 2022

Apparently Clown Time Not Over Yet

Rebuttal to Clowns

Where in the merger agreement you signed - where you agreed to specific performance nonetheless and waived due diligence (which, btw, is DONE PRE-MERGER AGREEMENT) - are “bots” mentioned? — Gordon Johnson (@GordonJohnson19) July 11, 2022

Case Outcomes

Bloomberg's has an excellent article on binary outcomes in a court case.

Matt Levine is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance. He was an editor of Dealbreaker, an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and a clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

In short, his opinion is well worth reading.

Please consider The Price of Not Buying Twitter by Matt Levine.

Merger agreements are contracts, and in theory a jilted seller could sue a buyer for expectation damages, but in practice merger agreements often limit the availability of damages. In particular, the Twitter merger agreement (Section 8.3(c)) says that Twitter can’t get more than $1 billion of damages from Musk, which is also the amount of the reverse termination fee that Musk has to pay Twitter in certain circumstances. But, as we discussed on Saturday, Twitter has a better option. It can sue for specific performance, and ask a Delaware judge to order Musk to pay, not $1 billion or $24 billion, but the whole $44 billion to actually close the deal and buy Twitter.

Three Possible Court Outcomes, Two Are Essentially the Same

Agree with Musk, and let him terminate the deal without paying anything. Agree with Twitter that Musk is bound by his contract, and then make him pay $1 billion, the maximum available damages, for breaching the contract. Agree with Twitter that Musk is bound by his contract, and then order specific performance, making him pay $44 billion to actually buy Twitter.

For Musk, $1 billion and nothing are essentially the same vs the potential for $44 billion. Levine comes to the same conclusion and also discards option number 1 as it as the least likely outcome.

In essence we have a binary outcome. If neither side is willing to gamble on that outcome, there can be a negotiated settlement over specific performance.

I have seen talks of $20 per share in damages but the sides could agree on anything. Suppose Twitter agrees to $5 billion in damages. Would shareholders be happy?

Obstacles to Negotiated Settlement

Elon Musk is rich, weird and stubborn, and might not settle even when it’s in his best interests. Twitter’s directors are in an awkward spot: They are under a ton of scrutiny, they have a good legal case, and they will probably be sued by disgruntled shareholders if they settle for anything less than specific performance at $54.20 per share, even if doing so is in shareholders’ best interests.

In general, investment bankers would prefer that the deals they work on close. Twitter’s bankers — mainly Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. — will get paid a lot of money if Musk buys Twitter; they will get paid less if he doesn’t.

Musk’s bankers — a group led by Morgan Stanley — have a more complicated set of incentives. If the deal closes, they will get big fees for advising on the merger, and bigger fees for lining up Musk’s $13 billion debt financing. But that debt financing is committed; the banks are on the hook to put up the $13 billion themselves, even if they can’t find any other buyers for the debt.

Due Diligence

"due diligence," in US public-company M&A usage, is a thing that you do BEFORE YOU SIGN THE MERGER AGREEMENT — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) July 7, 2022

What About the Bots?

Valuation comes from future profits, which are a function of revenue and margin, where revenue is a function of users and ARPU.



No one is disputing $TWTR's revenue. The debate is now over the valuation implication of a smaller number of "real" users.https://t.co/u78XrVFTDD https://t.co/pXSDo32ebB — Daniel McCarthy (@d_mccar) July 10, 2022

Curiously, More Bots are Good

(2) It would imply overall penetration (i.e., total acquisitions) is lower, meaning more potential for future acquisitions (and thus revenue).

(3) It implies ARPU is higher than believed. So when those future acquisitions come in, revenue generated from them will be higher. — Daniel McCarthy (@d_mccar) July 10, 2022

More Bots are Good Part II

Also interesting that on some level, whether people choose to acknowledge it as such, the outcome of these lawsuits is significantly clarified by customer-based corporate valuation and, to a lesser extent, customer metric disclosure. — Daniel McCarthy (@d_mccar) July 10, 2022

"What is most ridiculous to me, and is the main point of this thread, is this silly conception that more bots *definitely* means the business is a fraud, and should tank $TWTR's fair valuation. Think about it for just a minute and you realize that this makes no sense."

Questions Abound

If this is settled in court in a binary fashion, Musk appears to be in a very poor position.

Not only did Musk waive due diligence, but Daniel McCarthy, Marketing Prof @EmoryUniversity and Stats PhD @Wharton makes a strong case that Musk's concern over Bots makes little sense.

Would Twitter management pass up a chance to get $5 to $10 billion in cash if Musk offered that much?

Does a corporation really want to force a sale to a buyer who does not want the company?

Does the current board just want to walk away, damn the company?