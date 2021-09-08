Politics

Endless Brexit. This is the current reality in EU-UK relations after leaving the single market and customs union called. Not only travel and trade across the English Channel are still complicated by a number of practical problems, but the introduction of new British measures to replace the European union ones after leaving the EU is being postponed due to complications.

Following the adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU is preparing to further regulate the digital world. The European Commission has outlined its plans as part of its digitization objectives, on the basis of which it will gradually propose appropriate legislation. The new legislation should replace today‘s now outdated regulations from the beginning of the decade. This was confirmed by Marcel Kolaja, Vice-President of the European Parliament, according to whom the goals presented by the European Commission ‚set the way for the digital agenda for the next decade‘.

According to a survey by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM), 46% of Czechs tend to trust the EU and 6% certainly trust it. 14% of people expressed a strong distrust, while 27% do not trust the Union. The remaining 16% said they did not know. According to CVVM, the results did not change in a statistically significantly way compared to the previous survey last July. A year ago, an equal half of Czechs trusted the EU.

Economy

The economy of the EU returned to growth in the second quarter, emerging from the recession caused by the covid-19 pandemic. In the second quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.9% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP had declined by 0.1% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 13.2% in the EU in the second quarter of 2021.

EU annual inflation was 2.5% in July 2021, up from 2.2% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 0.9%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (0.3%) and Greece (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (4.9%), Poland and Hungary (both 4.7%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in 9 Member States, remained stable in 2 and rose in 16.

From January to June 2021, extra-EU exports of goods rose to €1 048.9 bn (an increase of 13.8% compared with January-June 2020), and imports rose to €964.5 bn (an increase of 13.9% compared with January-June 2020). As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €84.4 bn, compared with +€75.2 bn in January-June 2020. Intra-EU trade rose to €1 654.2 bn in January-June 2021, +21.2% compared with January-June 2020.

