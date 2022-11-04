Outlook: It’s payrolls today, always a way to lose your shirt if you are unwise enough to try to trade through it. Expectations are for a dip to 205,000 from 263,000 in Sept and the trend line turning ever so slowly to the downside. Trading Economics has 240,000. Yesterday jobless claims came in at only 217,000 when 220,000 was forecast, although continuing claims are rising a bit. We keep hearing about big companies, especially tech companies, shedding workers (the latest being Twitter), but so far this hasn’t hit the statistics in any meaningful way.

The Atlanta Fed published an update to the GDPNow model yesterday--and it’s up to 3.6% from 2.6% on Nov 1. Yikes! The story is the same as before–a rise in personal consumption growth (from 2.9% to 4%), gross private investment (from -1.3% to +0.7%) and exports (down only a little from 0.74% to 0.62%).

Bottom line–the economy is not obviously heading into recession yet, even if the 2/10 yield spread seems to point to inevitability within 12-18 months. Mr. Powell is both exasperated and relieved. It’s frustrating for the labor market to soften so little and so slowly, but at the same time, he doesn’t see wages as the primary cause of rising prices. “I don't think we see a wage-price spiral. But, once you see it, you're in trouble."

It should go without saying that a big upmove is always and forever followed by a corrective downmove. A long-lasting uptrend will be punctuated by several downward waves. Whether they occur at Fibonacci number levels is up to you (you can always make one fit depending on which timeframe you choose). See the monthly chart of the EUR/USD. We probably have a double top and it’s time for a corrective/consolidative bounce. But that doesn’t change the big picture.

Tidbit: Bloomberg reports “A key segment of the US Treasury yield curve reached new extremes of inversion Thursday, touching a level not seen since the early 1980s when the Federal Reserve also was aggressively tightening policy. The two-year note’s yield exceeded the 10-year note’s by as much as 58.6 basis points. The inversion briefly exceeded 58 basis points on Aug. 10, last seen about 40 years ago when then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker’s rate hikes to break inflation tanked the economy. Curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns by 12 to 18 months. The policy-sensitive two-year has led this year’s relentless rise in Treasury yields.”

See the chart from the St. Louis Fed. We don’t argue with the historical record, but let’s not forget that in 1980 we didn’t have quantitative easing to reverse. We also hadn’t had a pandemic, and geopolitically, the world was in a far different condition. The Berlin Wall didn’t come down for another nine years. China was still isolated and trade globalization hadn’t occurred. The euro was not invented. The internet was not invented. Brokerages still overcharged for transactions everywhere. And et cetera. Do events in the intervening 42 years matter?

Tidbit: Even the WSJ has an editorial urging readers to quit Twitter and refuse to pay Musk for the privilege of exposing yourself to all and sundry, especially advertisers. The reader is the Product. Twitter should be free. Meanwhile, advertisers are retreating in droves on the absence of a serious and credible commitment to police ugly, dishonest content. Twitter made $2.2 billion from ad sales in the first six months of 2022. Wonder what it will be in 2023…

