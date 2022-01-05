Outlook: The day starts with the ADP forecast of private-sector payrolls, then the services PMI and oil inventories, capped off by the Fed minutes at 2 pm. Forecasts of the ADP forecast show a job rise of only 410,000 after 534,000 in November, which would depress sentiment. And anyone expecting clues from the Fed minutes is daydreaming. The Fed spent a lot of time and money on “communication” (by which it means how to appear transparent while giving nothing away).

We have to keep reminding ourselves that all the data is either dependent or heavily influenced by the pandemic. It’s not useful to judge auto sales in Dec 2021 against Dec 2020 when Dec 2020 was a time of panic–and also pre-vaccine. This may be the correct context to judge sterling, where the new buy signal looks like the right one, after all. “We’re not quitting” is the message from various UK government officials, implying that (like the US), the economy is more important than the disease. Considering that the people most at risk of illness and death are unvaccinated, this cavalier attitude is logical. Is it also inhumane? That would be to assume the state really does have a responsibility to meddle in individual health care decisions, and the Johnson government is not willing to go that far.

The pound rose to a 2-year high yesterday against the euro, from which we may deduce the confluence of no more stringency and rising inflation in the UK will be the winner for the rate hike lift-off, while Europe and the ECB drag their heels. The website poundsterlinglive.com asserts the sterling rally is due to the latest Covid policy and since that’s the only fresh story, it’s probably right.

Where sterling stands against the dollar when the US has essentially the same Covid and inflation policies is not yet clear, but we can point out that the UK usually leads the US in key economic indicators and often policy as well. Besides, the BoE is not as monolithic as the Fed.

The contrast between the UK and China could not be starker. China has a zero-Covid-tolerance policy. It also has a fragile financial system that is still beleaguered by shadow banking and newly weakened by the US actions against Chinese listings. It goes without saying that the state-run banking system is badly managed and not up to the job–not fresh news by any means. If China is going to shut down whole cities for a handful of cases, the West’s supply chain is at risk. Highlighting our dependence on Chinese exports is not a pretty picture.

And right when the NY Fed has just come out with a new paper on how the supply chain disruption may be moderating, if not ending. The Bloomberg story today reports the study takes 27 variables to judge the situation and deduces that while “these pressures are at the highest level since at least 1997, but are exhibiting signs of peaking and ‘might start to moderate somewhat going forward.’” Some of the factors in the new index are the Baltic Dry Index, the Harper (tracks container ship prices), air freight costs, and the PMI components on inventory accumulation, etc. The new Fed index will disclose that to a certain extent, China doesn’t run the table–other players are Taiwan, S. Korea, et al.

So, while the UK has Brexit and the US has severe political discord, including inflation, both are going to join the rate-hike crowd that already contains several other countries (Norway, New Zealand and a clutch of EM’s). This lends confidence in the recovery scenario.

Tidbit: From the FT: “Ford has nearly doubled the production target for a new electric version of its bestselling pick-up truck to 150,000 a year, an announcement that sent its share price sharply higher on Tuesday…. this will be a barometer of the success of electric vehicles in the US.” Ford started with a plan for 40,000, then 80,000 and now nearly double a second time. Who would have thunk it a year ago?

Tidbit 2: In US politics, the noose is tightening around the neck of the Trump camp as evidence mounts that the insurrection was part of a 3-part plan to overthrow the election results–a coup. Various players like advisor Navarro are admitting details and a small number of sycophants are shown as disapproving of some parts of the plan as well as Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction as the Capitol assault was going on.

Because the top guy can’t manage his way out of a paper bag, the “plan” was badly formulated and badly executed. (For example, it depended on VP Pence refusing to rubber-stamp the certification of each states’ votes and sending six states’ tally back to the state legislatures–without cause.) Today the Attorney General will speak on the Justice Dept’s stance toward the whole shebang. Tomorrow is the anniversary of the Jan 6 insurrection/attempted coup.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!