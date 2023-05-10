Diverging monetary policies: US rate hike cycle winds down, UK and Eurozone tackle inflation

Share:

With the Federal Reserve’s expected 25 bps rate hike yesterday, along with the recent bank failures and run on deposits, the US is close to the end of its rate hike cycle, that started about a year ago. The economic signs in the US are pointing to a pending economic slowdown. The impact these indicators have had on the US dollar, has establish a longer term trend in USD depreciation, across all major currencies, dating back to Sept 2022.

Conversely, the UK and Eurozone are still dealing with stickier inflation, as their economies reopened later than the US, post-pandemic. There are expectations that additional rate hikes are in play in both the UK and Eurozone, for the balance of 2023. The key economic indicators, focusing on inflation, will help determine the timing of these potential rate hikes.

This divergent rate hike policy between the US, UK and Eurozone will play out for the balance of 2023. The timing of when these type or rate decisions may occur is the bigger question and where the uncertainty lies.