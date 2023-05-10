Diverging monetary policies: US rate hike cycle winds down, UK and Eurozone tackle inflation

With the Federal Reserve’s expected 25 bps rate hike yesterday, along with the recent bank failures and run on deposits, the US is close to the end of its rate hike cycle, that started about a year ago. The economic signs in the US are pointing to a pending economic slowdown. The impact these indicators have had on the US dollar, has establish a longer term trend in USD depreciation, across all major currencies, dating back to Sept 2022.
Conversely, the UK and Eurozone are still dealing with stickier inflation, as their economies reopened later than the US, post-pandemic. There are expectations that additional rate hikes are in play in both the UK and Eurozone, for the balance of 2023. The key economic indicators, focusing on inflation, will help determine the timing of these potential rate hikes.
This divergent rate hike policy between the US, UK and Eurozone will play out for the balance of 2023. The timing of when these type or rate decisions may occur is the bigger question and where the uncertainty lies.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.