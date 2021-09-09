Outlook: Today it’s jobless claims, expected to be neutral—down about 5000 after rising about the same the week before. Now that supplemental unemployment benefits have ended, this is a data point that might become more interesting, but not yet. Overall, claims fail to represent the extent of joblessness in the US because not everyone can register for benefits—you have to have had a job in the first place to have lost it in a way that qualifies you for benefits. We are skeptical the numbers will mean as much as analysts will say they do or traders will respond to. Going forward, Covid (and declining to send children to dangerous schools) is still going to be the top determining factor, and that is not visible in claims.

We see a wide disconnect between the equity gang that is focused on jobs data and the Fed, plus other central banks, hell-bent on tapering. One point of view is risk-off—conditions are disappointing expectations = sell, and while the other point of view is that progress is sufficient to start to discard extraordinary measures.

Atlanta Fed chief Bostic joins St. Louis Fed Bullard in believing the Fed can taper this this year, although without making the announcement at the September FMOC. Meanwhile, we await the ECB press conference, with some continuing to make a big deal out of the extended bond buying coming to an end this month, which is fairly silly. The ECB will still be buying bonds, just somewhat fewer. Clearly the ECB is going to do whatever it feels is needed at any point in time if conditions warrant, including raise the amount again.

In the UK, BoE Gov noted that about half the policy board members favor tapering with “necessary conditions” coming close to being met. As we wrote yesterday, the fad for tapering is picking up adherents and is almost a done deal. Again, tapering does not necessarily tell us anything about rate changes, although the BoC couches it in terms of closing the output gap, and estimates that can happen by mid-year next year. This is a direct hint of a rate hike but many unknowns need to get known before one can be confident, including a drop in Covid. If “closing the output gap” was a rate hike hint, the market didn’t get it—the CAD fell substantially yesterday, which is a mystery unless it was a function of a new appreciation of risk-off sentiment. Considering steady to rising oil prices, perhaps only big-bank positioning.

Not to beat a tired drum, but all the talk of tapering and then rate hikes is dependent on another new variant not coming along and upending economic activity again, not to mention getting a better grip on the Delta variant we already have. Central banks need to pretend no new catastrophes, but we don’t need to buy into their inability to forecast the unforecastable.

We await the ECB chief Lagarde’s press conference, but we already know the stance is for “a moderately lower pace” from €80 billion per month than in the previous two quarters—exactly as planned in March and subject to the warning it can raise the amount back up again if need be. There is far too much hoo-ha surrounding this policy when really there is almost nothing to see here. The new outlook forecasts will be interesting when we get them later today, but once the decision is known, it’s no longer “news.”

The turmoil in China equity markets is getting more attention by the day. Soros warns against investing in China because US investors are not qualified to estimate risks, while Blackrock and others are launching new funds and promotion investing in China. Dalio says you can’t ignore China because it’s so big and you might miss an opportunity. Today Bloomberg reports “The South China Morning Post reported that there will be a temporary freeze on approvals for new online games, news which accelerated a stock selloff that saw Tencent Holdings Ltd. finish the session 8.5% lower. Problems also continued for China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, which saw as much as 11% lopped of its share price as fears about a debt default rise.” If retail investors fail to see these risks, that’s their problem and they deserve what they get.

Bottom line, we think we see the dollar starting to recover from a pullback, but we are not sure and the over-interpretation of the ECB today and Friday tomorrow raise uncertainty. Egg on the face, maybe.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

