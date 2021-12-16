Outlook: The dollar dipping after dollar-supportive news is a function of traders having already bought on the rumor and now selling on the news, implying it should be short-lived. But the outlook is muddied by so many other central banks actually raising rates, not just talking about it—Norway, Chile, Brazil, Mexico (today), et al., not to mention the UK.

As of 8:00 am ET, we do not have the ECB story, just a few mentions of rates on hold and one tweet saying “slightly more dovish than expected despite limited APP boost. PEPP ends in March, flexible reinvestments until end-2024 to prevent fragmentation. APP up to €40bn in Q2, €30bn in Q3, €20bn thereafter but crucially, *open-ended*. TLTRO and tiering to be reviewed.” This is way too many acronyms but the bottom line is that Lagarde is sticking to her knitting—no real change whatever the rising inflation (and energy costs) but the ECB will revisit the mix of stimulus programs.

The mainstream press is behind the curve on this one. Even Bloomberg has only that “Pandemic tool will be halted in March, but not scrapped. Policymakers retain flexibility to respond to omicron threat.” We await the Lagarde press conference this morning. Those pressers were so much more fun when it was Mr. Draghi doing the speaking. We like Lagarde but she does indulge in French forked-tinge speech.

As for the dollar forecast, it looks like the early message is paring of long positions in favor of other currencies, especially the pound and euro, although only the AUD “deserves” it. Expect a roily market today and the rest od the week. Traders should pull in their horns when charts are this confusing.

Fun Tidbit: We always praise Japan for clean data. But now Reuters reports Japan admits publishing bad data for the small builder sector of the construction industry—for years. PM Kishida himself made the announcement, whatever that means, and analysts say it almost surely had no effect on important data like GDP. All the same, Japanese economists are unhappy.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

