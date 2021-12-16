Outlook: The dollar dipping after dollar-supportive news is a function of traders having already bought on the rumor and now selling on the news, implying it should be short-lived. But the outlook is muddied by so many other central banks actually raising rates, not just talking about it—Norway, Chile, Brazil, Mexico (today), et al., not to mention the UK.
As of 8:00 am ET, we do not have the ECB story, just a few mentions of rates on hold and one tweet saying “slightly more dovish than expected despite limited APP boost. PEPP ends in March, flexible reinvestments until end-2024 to prevent fragmentation. APP up to €40bn in Q2, €30bn in Q3, €20bn thereafter but crucially, *open-ended*. TLTRO and tiering to be reviewed.” This is way too many acronyms but the bottom line is that Lagarde is sticking to her knitting—no real change whatever the rising inflation (and energy costs) but the ECB will revisit the mix of stimulus programs.
The mainstream press is behind the curve on this one. Even Bloomberg has only that “Pandemic tool will be halted in March, but not scrapped. Policymakers retain flexibility to respond to omicron threat.” We await the Lagarde press conference this morning. Those pressers were so much more fun when it was Mr. Draghi doing the speaking. We like Lagarde but she does indulge in French forked-tinge speech.
As for the dollar forecast, it looks like the early message is paring of long positions in favor of other currencies, especially the pound and euro, although only the AUD “deserves” it. Expect a roily market today and the rest od the week. Traders should pull in their horns when charts are this confusing.
Fun Tidbit: We always praise Japan for clean data. But now Reuters reports Japan admits publishing bad data for the small builder sector of the construction industry—for years. PM Kishida himself made the announcement, whatever that means, and analysts say it almost surely had no effect on important data like GDP. All the same, Japanese economists are unhappy.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?