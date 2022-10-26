Outlook: We get new home sales today, which everyone knows will show more pain, probably a drop to only 585,000 in Sept from 685,000 in Aug. As various price metrics showed yesterday, the housing market is greatly affected by both price inflation and higher mortgage costs, and some bubble-pricking was only to be expected. It’s cold comfort, but other countries have it, too—UK, Canada, Australia.

The wholesale drop in the dollar against every other currency signals that this is a dollar event and independent of developments elsewhere (except maybe the ECB policy meeting tomorrow). The 10-year yield was as high as 4.33% late last week and crashed to 4.05% yesterday with no plausible explanation, except perhaps that idea that the Dec hike will be only 50 bp instead of 75. But the Nov policy meeting forecast remains unchanged at 75 bp and that should have sufficed. The other exception may be the CAD, which has been rallying all on its own in anticipation of today’s BoC rate decision, with the consensus for a 75 bp hike.

Conference Board consumer confidence may have reminded market players of the recession coming ever closer—it fell to 102.5 from 107.8 for the third month of decline and far more than 105-106 expected. But we doubt it and will stick to the idea that it’s not economic fundamentals driving the dollar, but rather big player re-positioning and the immediacy of two fat rate hikes this week in Canada and the eurozone. This suggests next week’s Fed move is entirely priced in.

One fundamental that can move the FX market some more is tomorrow’s ECB announcements, not just the size of the rate hike (50 or 75 bp?) but also the ultimate ending rate and its relationship to public perception of inflation. The ECB is more worried than the Fed about an inflation mentality becoming embedded among consumers.

Econoday reports “Just as worrying for the ECB, there has also been little evidence that higher interest rates have had much impact on how households perceive future inflation. According to the ECB’s latest consumer expectations survey (CES), inflation over the coming year (median 5.0 percent) and in three years’ time (median 4.7 percent) is seen remaining very sticky around the levels anticipated before interest rates were first hiked. As such, they are still well above target. This view was broadly supported by the EU Commission’s economic sentiment survey which found household expectations last month climbing back to around their levels in June. Expected selling prices in manufacturing and services similarly picked up and all gauges were markedly higher than their respective historical norms.”

“The economic outlook remains heavily dependent upon the energy markets. On the bright side, helped by falling demand, natural gas storage sites in the EU are now around 92 percent full and, in Germany, even achieved a 95 percent November target in mid-October. Nonetheless, winter will be a serious test of the region’s energy policies and severe weather would only add to the risk of power cuts or blackouts. Ultimately, such an eventuality might even trigger an unexpectedly sharp fall in inflation and reduce the terminal level of interest rates. However, for now, a near-double digit pace of price rises is simply unacceptable. Recession or not, the ECB will feel obliged to move aggressively again on Thursday and anything less than another 75 basis point hike would be a surprise.”

All this makes perfect sense. But in the end, and let’s say March 30 is as far out as we want to take our imaginations, the eurozone rate will be on the order of 2.5% while the US will have 4.5% or more. Moreover, the real (after-inflation) rate in the US will be higher as well as the nominal. In the long run, the relative real rate is determinative of the exchange rate. The US rate has a powerful buttress, too—the US is self-sufficient in energy and food.

We warned last week that the dollar was coming due for a pullback and here it is. It’s pretty strong, too, and might take us perilously close to an actual signal reversal. But on the back burner are geopolitical problems—Russia/Ukraine, China, N. Korea—that tend to favor the safe havens, and Treasuries/the dollar are still the champs on that front.

About inflation: On top of the never-ending energy crisis, we need to worry about policy errors contributing to inflation instead of taming it. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff writes in the current issue of Foreign Affairs that inflation really is here to stay.

“In addition to suffering the consequences of myopic economic thinking, central banks have also been buffeted by dramatic political and economic changes. The 2020s are shaping up to be the most difficult era in central banking since the 1970s, when the global economy was contending with both the Arab oil embargo and the collapse of the postwar Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates.

“Today, large-scale global shocks such as war, pandemic, and drought seem to be coming one after another or even at the same time. Meanwhile, the forces of globalization that for much of the past 20 years have helped sustain long-term growth have instead turned into headwinds, both because China is rapidly aging and because of growing geopolitical frictions between China and the United States. None of these changes is good for productivity and growth, but they are all contributing to higher inflation now and will into the future.

… “Amid an unending series of supply shocks, central banks may also be confronting a long-term shift that neither policymakers nor financial markets have yet taken into account. Although many of the immediate drivers of the extraordinary rise in prices in 2021 and 2022 will eventually dissipate, the era of perpetual ultralow inflation will not come back anytime soon.

“Instead, thanks to a host of factors including deglobalization, rising political pressures, and ongoing supply shocks such as the green energy transition, the world may very well be entering an extended period in which elevated and volatile inflation is likely to be persistent, not in the double digits but significantly above two percent.

“Most central bankers insist that they can make no bigger mistake than allowing high inflation to linger so long that it starts pushing expectations of long-term inflation by any noticeable amount, and it is probably fair to say that the majority of Wall Street economists buy that argument. But they may be facing more painful choices over the next decade, and certainly in the immediate future. The social and political implications of a central-bank-induced deep downturn—coming after the two worst recessions since the Great Depression (2008 and 2020)—are profound.”

