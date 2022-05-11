Key highlights
Japan's economy likely contracted in the first three months of this year as the lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on consumption and exports, a Reuter’s poll showed. The weak reading will underscore the challenge policymakers face in pulling the world's third-largest economy sustainably out of the pandemic-induced doldrums.
China’s factory and consumer prices accelerated faster than expected in April, as COVID lockdowns disrupted supply chains. Data released earlier in the day showed that the CPI for April 2022 grew 0.4% m-o-m and 2.1% y-o-y, compared to 0.6% and 1.5% recorded in March.
The European Central Bank is likely to end its bond-buying stimulus programme early in the third quarter of this year, followed by a rate hike that could come just "a few weeks" later, ECB President Christine Lagarde said today.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair open gaped down at 77.2050 and traded within the range of 77.15-77.2950. The pair closed the day at 77.24 levels. The USDINR pair ended down on IPO-related inflows and a flat dollar index ahead of US CPI data. Investors will closely eye the April consumer price index reading today for any signs inflation may be starting to cool, with expectations calling for an 8.1% annual increase compared to the 8.5% rise recorded in March. Expectations are that a softer CPI print might pause the U.S. dollar's current bullish trend. Oil edged lower, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union which supported the rupee.
Global currency updates
The pound traded higher against the US dollar on Brexit optimism ahead of US CPI data. Temporary Brexit relief after UK PM Johnson gives last chance to EU before scrapping Brexit protocols over NI supported British pound. The GBPUSD pair traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit headlines for fresh impetus with the main focus on the US Consumer Price Index figures which analyst expects to ease to 8.1% YoY from 8.5% prior, which will be crucial to follow. Euro traded slightly higher against the US dollar on firm Germany CPI data prints. Adding to that, signs of stability in the financial markets and the recent sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields provided some support to the EURUSD pair. However, the underlying strength in the US dollar capped any major gains in the EURUSD pair.
Bond market
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.921%, ahead of the release of key inflation data. April’s consumer price index is due to come out today. Economists expect the CPI to rise 0.2% from the month prior and 8.1% year over year, according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate. The yield on the domestic 10-year benchmark bond yield has declined about 25 bps in two days, amid speculation that the Reserve Bank of India may soon buy debt to cap surging yields.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks traded with a negative bias with smallcap indices (NSE Smallcap 100 & BSE Smallcap) crashing by more than 2%. The global concerns regarding the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation levels at a multi-year high thereby, forcing the RBI & central banks across the globe to increase the interest rates have led to a cautious outlook for equities in the near term. Thus, investors are moving towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the US Dollar.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US CPI data."
European stocks were in the green after global assets rebounded as a cocktail of inflation, interest rates, the Ukraine war, and China’s zero-COVID stance threaten growth. US Stock futures rose, pointing to gains for major indexes ahead of inflation data that will be closely watched for clues about the pace of interest-rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Market participants would be closely watching out for the US CPI inflation data expected to be released later today.
