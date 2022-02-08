Outlook: We get the December trade balance this morning, another record deficit expected. This has not been a currency-mover for some years, to much grinding of teeth among classical economists, whose model says a giant deficit means a currency should be devalued to cut imports and raise exports into balance. But the dollar gets a pass because it’s the reserve currency and numeraire, and nobody can see an axe descending on its head. Still, we have to follow it, if only because the change in the level of imports is one of the signs of robustness and resilience in the domestic economy, supply chain blockages notwithstanding.

See that earlier chart of the French deficit. Now check out the eurozone trade balance over a longer time period. It’s hardly ever in deficit, but you don’t hear analysts calling for a reevaluation of the euro to balance the trade books. We see the same thing with Canada, which also reports the trade balance today.

As for growth, the idea is now becoming widespread that if people are fed up with pandemic restrictions, they will go back to work and back to consuming, which feeds growth if also inflation. A natural linked effect is commodity prices on the upswing, which is nice for commodity-producing country currencies.

Now, about Lagarde “walking back” the hawkish pivot. As far as we can tell, traders are manufacturing a policy position out of fairy dust. When Lagarde said inflation would be higher and did not rule out rate hikes, the market swung hard to the hawkish supposition. This time Lagarde said policy changes if there are any, will be gradual, the ECB is data-dependent, and inflation is likely to subside before it becomes entrenched. This is now seen as a dovish slant to a hawkish stance, whatever the hell that can possibly mean. Lagarde is about as neutral as can be. All the same, the new comments took some of the shine off the euro.

Assuming the European yields are set for a downward correction on this story (you can’t call it news), while the US yields can continue firm if not rising over 2%, the dollar could recover against the euro. Maybe. A preference has been stated and it looks like bulls will buy any story it can find to defend the position.

Tidbit: We received a report from ML/BoA and holy cow! on the first page is this chart showing 5000 years of interest rate history. We like it so much we stashed it in the Keeper Charts, too. We may deduce many things from this chart, but the top one is that an era is ending. This is financial market climate change.

Some of the comments are in line with our thinking, too, like “Will the Fed engineer a soft landing? No…. Will the Fed blink? Probably.”

ML/BoA likes vol, commodities, cash, China and emerging markets. We do too, although we are not so sure about China and let’s face it, EM’s includes good names and bad names, so not the best-defined category. It would not be long equities, and we are not so sure about that, either. We like anything to do with chips and batteries, although the ETF (Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, LIT) is well off its highs.

Another pearl of wisdom: “Fed is hiking into overvalued credit & equity markets & Fed tightening always ‘breaks’ something.” (They mean overpriced…). Also, extreme amounts of negative-yielding assets--$18 trillion!–and negative real returns are more characteristic of wars and panics. So, have we been in a war and didn’t know it until Covid?

The reversal to stimulus at the Fed is a shock the markets are not fully appreciating. It’s going to get worse before it gets better. The first half in the US could be a real downer, but with recovery possible in the second half.

Those are just some of the views. The problem with forecasting is that you have to do it because they pay you to do it, even when you know it will almost certainly be wrong. We guess that the first half will not be a downer, which changes everything that comes afterward. That idea is based on the observation that people are fed up with Covid restrictions and will not only go back to work but spend again like pre-Covid days. That will feed inflation, of course, so if the Fed is going to blink, it will be later in the year, if at all.

