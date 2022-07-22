Global developments

The ECB hiked by 50bps, lifting rates out of negative territory. This was the first rate hike since 2011. The ECB also approved the transmission protection instrument (TPI), a tool to be activated to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that may pose a serious threat to transmission of monetary policy in the Euro area.

Mario Draghi resigned as Italian PM as coalition partners have withdrawn support. A snap election could be held in September.

In a sign that labor market is cooling off, US jobless claims rose to 8 month high.

Russia resumed the supply of natural gas to Europe through Nordstream 1 pipeline after maintenance work. This allayed fears of a cut in gas supply post maintenance activity.

Price action across assets

US yields have dropped about 12bps across the curve with 10y yield now at 2.90%. Dollar has strengthened across majors.

Brent has eased to USD 105.5 per barrel. Gold has recovered a bit to USD 1715 per ounce.

US equities ended higher with S&P500 gaining 1%. S&P500 futures have recovered after dropping on disappointing earnings and outlook from Snap. Asian equities are trading positive with Chinese tech stocks leading the way.

Domestic development

Governor Das' is to speak at a Banking event today at 10:30 am.

USD/INR

Rupee had opened weak yesterday and printed a low of 80.07 against the Dollar. RBI sold Dollars aggressively around those levels. Post onshore close as well some selling was seen going through in NDF taking implied spot to below 79.80.

Rupee is likely to trade a 79.70-80.00 range with appreciation bias.

1y forward yield ended 3bps higher at 3.22%. 3m ATMF implied vols dropped another 7bps to 5.45% on range bound trading.

Bonds and rates

Yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 7.44%. We are likely to see a rally today on lower US yields and lower crude prices. Focus will be on the Rs 33000crs Gsec auction today. 5y OIS ended 3bps higher at 6.58%.

Equities

Nifty gained 0.5% to end at 16605. Broader indices outperformed. SGX is indicating a flat open for Nifty around 16620. 16700-16800 is a crucial resistance zone for Nifty.

Cross currencies

EUR/USD

The fact that ECB is looking to use the TPI only under extreme circumstances disappointed bond markets. German and Italian bond yields inched higher and spreads too widened. Euro gave up gains after spiking to 1.1278. There is apprehension as to how far the ECB can go in its hike cycle. Most believe it is front loading of hikes and therefore terminal rate expectations remain unchanged. 1.03-1.0350 is a crucial resistance zone for the Euro. The pair is expected to trade with a bearish bias in an intraday range of 1.0135-1.0215 levels.

GBP/USD

Pound whipsawed yesterday and had dropped below 1.19 at one point. It has recovered to 1.1975. 1.2050-1.21 continues to act as a strong resistance for the Pound. Opinion polls are indicating Liz Truss having a lead over Rishi Sunak in race to become UK PM. The pair is expected to trade with a bearish bias in an intraday range of 1.1910-1.2000 levels.

USD/JPY

The BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged and continues to remain an outlier. The Yen had weakened close to 139 against the Dollar but has recovered to 137.50 on risk aversion and safe haven demand. The pair is expected to trade sideways in an intraday range of 137.30-138.00 levels.