US Inflation is accelerating and the Fed will be hiking rates for an extended period of time. He discusses his outlook for US Equities and the Dollar with David Scutt on The Drop @ausbiz.
EUR/USD looks vulnerable near 1.0660 as yields soar amid hawkish Fed bets
The EUR/USD pair is on the verge of delivering a sheer downside move as it is looking vulnerable below the critical support of 1.0660. The downside bias in the major currency pair is backed by soaring US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD prints three-day losing streak below 1.2080 hurdle on Brexit anxiety, firmer yields
GBP/USD bears attack the 1.2000 psychological magnet during a three-day downtrend amid fresh challenges for the Brexit deal and a rally in the US Treasury bond yields. However, the market’s lack of action heading into Thursday’s London open appears to restrict the Cable pair’s immediate downside.
Gold drops towards 200-SMA retest as yields underpin US Dollar rebound
Gold price seesaws around the intraday low of $1,831 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies the firmer US Dollar and risk-off mood in the market amid a sluggish Thursday.
Is this DeFi coin foreshadowing future performance of Ethereum price?
Ethereum (ETH) price has shown a clear rangebound movement for the past two weeks. While it has been interesting to trade the altcoin king, it has not particularly showered traders with volatility as it moves in lockstep with Bitcoin. However, things are looking ripe for a change.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Eyes on monthly HICP amid heightened hawkish ECB bets Premium
The optimism surrounding peak inflation seems to be fading, as persistent price pressures in the Euro area’s leading economies are likely to compel the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep up its rate increases this year.