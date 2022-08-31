US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 109.065.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Down at 88.81.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 26 ticks and trading at 135.14.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 4 ticks Higher and trading at 3988.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1724.10. Gold is 121 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception the Sensex and Hang Seng exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 8 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM. Major

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/30/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/30/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Crude was Lower and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow dropped 308 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning as we reviewed the markets, it seemed to us that the markets were leaning more to the Upside as the USD, Crude and Gold were all Lower Tuesday morning and ordinarily that would represent an Upside Day. Unfortunately, HPI and S&P HPI numbers were released that did not meet expectations and the markets leaped to the Downside. This is a situation where economic news can affect the market outcome and it did. As we say each and every day, this too can change. Hopefully, today will be better but as in all things, only time will tell.