Global equities, bonds, commodities and currencies rallied, as the US dollar eased further yesterday. Soft US JOLTS data, and softer-than-expected Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hike sent a wave of optimism across the global markets. But the downside risks persist with further US jobs data due today, and OPEC – which may announce a big cut in oil production.
The US dollar index slid to 110 mark, the EURUSD advanced to parity, and Cable advanced to 1.1490. The USDCAD fell to the 1.35 on the back of softer US dollar and firmer oil.
In commodities, gold tested the 50-DMA to the upside ($1730 per ounce,) while Bitcoin consolidated above the $20K mark.
Today, the ADP report is expected to print 200’000 new private job additions in the US. A soft figure is what every investor is secretly praying for.
In oil, according to the latest reports, OPEC could announce cutting oil output by 2 million barrels today. But, a big decline in OPEC supplies may not necessarily trigger a further price rally, as higher the energy prices, the sharper the central banks must kill demand to pull the prices lower.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
