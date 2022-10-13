US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 112.920.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 87.60.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 3 ticks and trading at 125.02.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Higher and trading at 3604.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1681.60. Gold is 41 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. In contrast all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

CPI Y/Y is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around teh same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and the S&P moved Lower at shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/12/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/12/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower yesterday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. Ironically enough the markets did trade Higher most of the day and it wasn't until the last few minutes of the session that the indices dived into negative territory. The Dow traded Lower by 28 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we woke up to discover that the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually signifies an Upside Day hence the Upside bias. The markets did trade Higher most of the day except at the last few minutes of trading the indices went negative. I wonder if the Smart Money is at work here. If so, time will tell. Today we have CPI data, all of which are major and proven market movers. The recent market volatility is because everyone is trying to anticipate what the Fed will do regarding interest rates. Our take is to accept what the market gives and trade accordingly. Crude inventories are reported today because Monday was Columbus Day, a Federal Holiday in the USA.