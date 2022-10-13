US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 112.920.
Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 87.60.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 3 ticks and trading at 125.02.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Higher and trading at 3604.50.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1681.60. Gold is 41 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. In contrast all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major
-
CPI Y/Y is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. Major.
-
30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance - tentative. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around teh same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and the S&P moved Lower at shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/12/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/12/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower yesterday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. Ironically enough the markets did trade Higher most of the day and it wasn't until the last few minutes of the session that the indices dived into negative territory. The Dow traded Lower by 28 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we woke up to discover that the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually signifies an Upside Day hence the Upside bias. The markets did trade Higher most of the day except at the last few minutes of trading the indices went negative. I wonder if the Smart Money is at work here. If so, time will tell. Today we have CPI data, all of which are major and proven market movers. The recent market volatility is because everyone is trying to anticipate what the Fed will do regarding interest rates. Our take is to accept what the market gives and trade accordingly. Crude inventories are reported today because Monday was Columbus Day, a Federal Holiday in the USA.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar volatility set to surge on US CPI figures – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Ahead of the inflation report, the US Dollar Index edges lower amid improving market mood. Meanwhile, the Fed remains on track to hike its policy rate by 75 bps in November.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh weekly high above 1.1200 on Thursday on reports claiming that the UK government could announce changes to the mining budget later in the day. Investors await the September Consumer Price Index data from the US.
Gold climbs above $1,680 as US yields decline
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced above $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.