The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.16 levels and traded in the range of 75.03-75.65 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 75.65. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.2578. The USDINR pair rose as the safe-haven US dollar remained sharply up against other major currencies after the Russian President announced that he had authorized a military operation in Ukraine.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea today, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. The USDINR pair rose also because several banks purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies after Brent crude prices surged beyond $103 a barrel. Prices of crude oil surged globally with Brent crude prices breaching the $100-a-bbl mark for the first time since 2014 today after Russia attacked Ukraine, leading to concern that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supply. A slump in domestic share indices also continued to dampen sentiment for the rupee.
The domestic bond market too bled after the crude prices touched multiple-year high. The 10-year G-sec benchmark closed 2 bps higher at 6.76%. Investors piled into U.S. sovereign debt, pushing Treasury yields sharply lower. British consumer spending edged up in the week to Feb. 17, but other measures were hurt by a series of winter storms that hit the country, weekly data from the Office for National Statistics showed.
