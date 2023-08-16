The combination of US yields at their highs and some intense pressure on emerging market currencies are maintaining the US dollar's status as a worthy safe haven. Today's focus will be on whether the Chinese renminbi falls any further after the surprise rate cut yesterday. Expect the dollar to stay bid.
USD: Strong US retail sales should help
The dollar pushed ahead around 0.7% yesterday as pressure on EM currencies around the world encouraged more dollar demand. Very much in focus remains China's renminbi (CNY), which hit a new low overnight after the People's Bank of China surprised with a 15bp rate cut in its Medium-Term Lending Facility. USD/CNH (the liquid offshore pair) has pushed up to a new high for the year above 7.30 and has its sights set on last October's high at 7.3750. I mention the renminbi so much in this dollar section since weakness drags most of the Asian FX complex with it and provides a bullish undercurrent to the dollar across the board.
Nonetheless, a rate cut from China is a stimulus and perhaps means that some of the commodity currencies do not have to fall as much. The rate cut also provides a tailwind to renminbi-funded carry trades. In terms of what comes next from China, we could possibly see a cut in the required reserve ratio (RRR) on FX deposits - this was cut to 6% from 8% last September to take some pressure off the renminbi.
In quiet markets, the US dollar might also be getting some support from events in Argentina and the market is watching USD/RUB trade through 100.
For the dollar itself, July US retail sales was stronger and kept US two-year yields near 5%. It seems the market is indeed settling into the view that the policy rate will be kept at these levels for an extended period - providing few reasons to sell the 5%+ yielding US dollar.
DXY can probably trade bid within a narrow 103.00-103.50 range today.
EUR: Support turns into resistance
Developments in emerging market currencies yesterday saw dollar demand push EUR/USD through key support at 1.0930 yesterday. That level marked the 100-day moving average which had defined the downside of EUR/USD over the last couple of weeks. The question now is whether 1.0930 proves the top of the near-term trading range - it could well do.
In terms of the European calendar today, the focus will be on Europe GDP. These have been deteriorating for the last few months and are expected to fall a little more. Combined with a strong US retail sales figure yesterday, EUR/USD could well trace out a 1.0875 to 1.0930 range and remain offered into tomorrow night's release of the FOMC minutes.
GBP: Sterling enjoys a temporary lift from the wage data
Sterling is rallying this morning after wage growth data surprised on the upside.
Here is what ING UK economist, James Smith, says about the data: "Private sector wage growth is now running at 8.1%, up from 7.9% previously. These figures have been backwardly revised, so not all the upside surprise is in the latest month. But still clearly running much too fast for the BoE's liking and will help cement a September hike. The flip side is that unemployment is clearly rising now and employment on the "single month" measure was down by 360k vs three months ago."
James had thought that the wage growth could surprise on the upside, but equally, he feels that today's release of July CPI could see services inflation surprise on the downside. If he's right, today's EUR/GBP dip below 0.86 should prove temporary. The 0.8550/80 area may well hold in EUR/GBP ahead of tomorrow's CPI release.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD recovers above 0.5950 on RBNZ's inaction, Orr eyed
NZD/USD is building on its rebound and jumped nearly 20 pips on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rates on-hold decision early Wednesday. The pair also capitalizes on a broad US Dollar consolidation ahead of the Fed Minutes. Eyes on Orr's presser, first.
AUD/USD renews YTD low as bears approach 0.6410 support with eyes on FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds near 0.6430 as it renews the Year-To-Date (YTD) low during the seven-day losing streak early Wednesday. The Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes.
Gold appears frail near $1,900 on China woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold remains pressured at $1,901 as it reverses late Tuesday’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in seven weeks. China-induced risk aversion joined upbeat United States data and hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks, as well as fears of witnessing credit rating downgrade of major US companies, weighed on sentiment and the XAU/USD the previous day.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
Making sense of the Tuesday price action
Tuesday was an interesting day for financial markets. First off, given the robust US retail sales print, which sent the Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker surging to 5%, one would have thought rates would have been higher on the day, not lower.