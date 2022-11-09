Outlook: The calendar is skimpy from the US today–wholesale inventories, not a market-mover. This gives time for re-positioning ahead of the CPI tomorrow. See the charts from last month below. For what it’s worth, the market is expecting the same or a lower core CPI, from 6.6% y/y to 6.5%--but Trading Economics expects 6.7%. The number is not likely to alter the Feds’ comments, which start coming out in waves now the midterm voting is done.

Affecting inflation only with a very long lag, job losses are mounting. After Twitter, now Facebook (er, Meta), Apple, other tech, and a bunch of big banks. At some point these numbers are going to add up and notice they are all white-collar job losses.

Dollar weakness remains a mystery, especially against the euro, although the spread favoring Treasuries over Bunds has been narrowing for the past week or so. Still, the eurozone is expected to enter recession any minute while it’s still possible for the US to escape that fate. The EC survey of consumer expectations shows only a minor gain for inflation one year out–5.1% from 5.0% in August. For three years out, confidence in the ECB–the inflation expectation is only 3%. And these wishful-thinking votes come in the face of rising pessimism about the economic outlook, the recession now seen as -2.4% over the next year from 1.7% the month before.

In emerging market currencies, Mexico reports Oct CPI today and the Bank meets tomorrow, expected to track the Fed with 75 bp even as inflation likely fell back a little, for a wild 10%. We praise the central bank for placing the target rate over the rate of inflation, a rare thing and entirely appropriate for an EM. Still, we are uncomfortable with the steep trajectory of the peso on the chart.

Net-net, the dollar recovery is not yet here, even if it looks like dumping the dollar should be nearing the end of the road. Ironically, the Republicans losing so badly is a drag on risk-aversion and if you don’t need a safe haven, sell dollars.

Politics: To watch the midterm election results far into the wee hours is proof of human irrationality, since we knew upfront the final result was not coming for another week or more. Still, the demise of the red wave was satisfying because it is proof of rejection of Trump, if not all his minions.

The out-of-power party against a first-term president’s party is supposed to generate gains of 54 seats (Clinton, 1994) or 64 seats (Obama, 2010). In other midterms, Trump lost 40 seats, Reagan lost 26 and Carter lost 15.

Instead the Republicans will be lucky to get 10 or 15. It takes 218 seats to control the House and as of this morning, the Republicans have 199. The Dems lost three and the Plubs gained three. Three, not dozens.

For the Senate, the Dems have 48 seats and the Plubs have one less, 47, with a runoff in Georgia (again) the likely outcome since neither major party candidate got 50% of the vote and the third-party guy, who got 2%, will be dropping out.

As the NYT reports, “Voters passed measures guaranteeing abortion access in California, Michigan and Vermont, while an antiabortion proposal in Republican-leaning Kentucky was trailing early Wednesday.”

As noted above, the near-stalemate is a solid vote for the abstract “democracy” and a solid rejection of Trump and his lies. All the same, a great many toxic election-denier Plubs won office and will wreak havoc that the wussy McCarthy will not be able to manage, assuming he gets the Speaker job. And we mustn’t forget a wave of deniers of this election and endless charges of fraud, multiple audits, and all the rest of that nonsense. Arizona is probably a good case, with the Senate and governor’s mansion both going to Dems.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

