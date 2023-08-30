Share:

Outlook: Today we get the ADP private sector payrolls report for August, plus the Q2 GDP revision and July merchandise trade. As noted above, Germany will complete reporting inflation ahead of the eurozone composite version tomorrow.

The ADP private payrolls estimate is expected at 195,000 (from 324,000 in July). The BLS has 172,000 and forecasts for Friday’s payrolls are moving down from 170,000 to (perhaps) 150,000. Clearly ADP is out of sync with the BLS and others, and failing to regain its reputation after revising its techniques.

Separately, the revision to Q2 GDP is expected at 2.4%, making the Atlanta Fed’s 5.9% even weirder. We get another Atlanta Fed GDPNow reading tomorrow. That may get overshadowed by the PCE data, especially personal consumption and the PCE deflator.

This is a classic data overload situation today and for the next two days, with pressure coming from so many in the US wanting to take Friday off to make a 4-day holiday at the end of the summer. This means trading rooms in all assets will be thinly populated on Friday and big customers thinly staffed, too. As a rule, we usually imagine Friday will be explosive on payrolls, but then activity will fade by noon.

This time we are not so sure! One reason is that the action yesterday, in currencies, anyway, was significant on a technical basis. Look at the size of the correction in some currencies, especially the euro and AUD. When we see channels and bands getting broken like this, and with some momentum, it’s worrisome. This is not your grandpa’s correction. It can all too easily get out of hand.

And yet the outlook for interest rates has not really changed. The market expects a pause in September and a hike in November. See the splendid chart from Reuters. The Fed has finally convinced the market. But the disappointing JOLTS data seems to have chased this scenario off the page. The Conference Board, a chief gloomster, is still forecasting a recession this year. And that is accompanied by the idea the Fed will forego the Nov hike. Everyone seems to have forgotten that Mr. Powell said earlier the Fed will stick to its knitting even if that means some pain for some. In other words, it’s not reasonable to flip-flop from “yes, another hike” to “no more hikes” on one set of data.

As a side note, remember that JOLTS was former San Fransico Fed chief Yellen’s favorite indicator back in the day and there was some sneering at that. It’s a bit of karma that now it’s back in vogue, and ever mind that far fewer companies are reporting to the JOLTs data collectors nowadays.

Forecast: The dollar stumbled backwards on the data yesterday and all but fell down. One day hardly ever takes over but this was a special flash-in-the-pan day. We expect the usual pushback against those losses, at least for a while, but then fresh additional data is expected to validate the JOLTs deductions. This implies the dollar correction to the downside has quite a bit of rope to navigate. What might rescue it is contrary data that shows persisting robustness in the labor market and consumption, although we shouldn’t forget that data can be misinterpreted to fit existing bias. To be on the safe side, not least because of the holiday thing, we’d like to get out.

Tidbit: The WSJ reports “The European Union should be ready to take in Ukraine, Balkan nations and other EU candidate countries by 2030, a top official said, the first time Brussels has set a target date for the potential expansion of the trade bloc. European Council President Charles Michel said that agreeing on a target date for 2030 would galvanize reforms in the candidate countries and ensure that EU member states started facing up to the tough decisions required for enlargement…. “

