Share:

Outlook: US data yesterday was unexpected. Jobless claims were ordinary enough, only 239,000 from 250,00. The Philadelphia Fed business survey for Aug was the surprise, a leap to 12.0 from -13.5 when another negative was forecast. It’s the highest since April 2022 and led by new orders at +16.0 from nearly -16.0 in July. The result was a renewed sell-off in US Treasuries.

Forget weekly jobless claims and any other bit of fluff about the economy—the real news is the rise in bond yields, even if they are retreating from near-historic highs today. See the Reuters chart of the 10-year inflation protected TIPS—almost back at the 2009 crisis level. At the same time, the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.09%, the most since 2002.

Yields rise when sellers dominate, and where are they putting their money? Not into equities but rather into cash and near-cash (money markets). On top of the crisis in China, this suggests sentiment is risk-off and a profound bias in favor of the dollar.

Attention will start turning to Jackson Hole over the weekend. In practice, hardly anything changes much out of Jackson Hole (or G7, for that matter) except sometimes a quote-worthy comment from a Big Shot. One year a Fed Gov named Mishkin named the looming real estate issue in the US and got brushed off, to everyone’s lasting sorrow.

We are not even sure Mr. Powell will give a speech this time but if he were to speak, it would surely be to reiterate inflation must get beaten back and the only way a central bank can play a part in that is to keep rates high or maybe higher, and for longer. China is not a participant, and its problems may not get much comment, which is ridiculous as it’s surely one of the biggest problems in the financial world today.

Forecast: We smell something fishy. Here we have the 10-year at new highs for the year, the Fed saying it is all too likely to hike again, and the economy booming—but the dollar has stalled and appears overbought against almost everything. We have crisis financial conditions in China, the weather, and politically in the US. And it’s a Friday, it’s August, and too darned hot everywhere.

The dollar should be stronger, not stalled. The bond market gets it—strong inflows for the 27th week into “safe assets” and on track for a record year of inflows, according to BoA. It’s conceivable, just barely, that the Chinese intervention in the yuan yesterday served as a circuit breaker of some kind. See the chart. Nobody thinks the dollar/yuan will not resume its rise but still, a break in the mood and movement can be important.

We suspect a pullback of some significant size. Run! But the risk-off mood is wide and deep—the dollar will be back.

Tidbit: Climate change deniers are suspiciously quiet these days. As we all know by now, 97% of climatologists support the idea that man is worsening the planet warming already in progress in the grand 10,000-year scheme of things. The remaining 3% can mostly be named crackpots or politically biased or unable to see two things can be true at once.

Financial markets are struggling to swallow the idea that “weather” should influence decision-making but wildfires in Canada, Hawaii and Europe are starting to change minds. (A few shares of Generac seems wise.) But weather disasters are a huge draw on fiscal resources as well as an initial drag on growth followed by a growth burst on recovery spending. In a big country like the US, these events tend to get smoothed out, but in smaller countries (e.g., Spain) they can distort the data considerably.

Net-net, so many weather disasters in so many places are a risk-off factor, or should be.

A side effect is weird price changes in some commodities. At the top of the list today is cocao, leading the big chocolate producers to try to raise prices. Reuters reports prices for cocoa hit a 46-year-high and sugar prices are near the highest in more than a decade. The report says consumers are not keeping up demand as prices of finished products rise—this time.

What happened? “Rabobank says those cost pressures could continue into next year due to the El Nino weather event in West Africa and the lack of alternate producers who can ramp up output quickly. Top cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana have faced drought, excess rains and disease for the past two years. They produce two thirds of the world's cocoa and officials are struggling to help farmers cope with climate conditions.”

Tidbit: In a fun comeuppance, Russia admits a Ukrainian drone smashed into a building in central Moscow and somehow Russia shooting it down damaged all the civilian airports and shut down all air traffic. The US is (finally) sending F-16’s from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Tidbit: Some FX market players are haunted by FX interventions in years gone by, but despite the dollar/yen reaching beyond the level of the last (small--$48 billion) intervention in October, fear has not gripped the market overall.

Last time it was only in Feb 2023 that Japan confirmed it had sold ¥6.35 trillion to support the yen, triggered by the drop to 151.94 on Oct. 21, a 32-year low. The FinMin usually speaks of destabilizing price moves, but this time it “excessive currency moves driven by speculative trading.” Earlier it had intervened on Sept 22 for the first time in 24 years. (The MoF has a website devoted solely to FX intervention but the Excel spreadsheet is seriously corrupted.

Back when intervention was more prevalent, we had threats, bigger threats, lines in the sand, and arm-twisting. These last two interventions in 2022 were named “stealth” interventions because we had none of that. Well, changing times. But at the same time, tigers and stripes. We have no evidence that Japan intends to intervene. The latest comment from the MoF is that it’s watching the yen with a "sense of urgency." As threats go, pretty weak. One analyst suggests China’s intervention yesterday served the same purpose as Japan having done it. The dollar/yen did backtrack but we suspect it was fear of Japan’s MoF, historical precedent, and common sense, not China. Or perhaps just “intervention is in the air.”

But we wouldn’t have evidence if stealth is the new mode. It’s not hard to imagine intervention is really in the cards. If so, what would be the landing rate? The 50% retracement from the Jan 13 low to yesterday would land at about 136.98. That sounds about right, although of course we might also want to remember that reversals tend to overshoot. A lot depends on whether carry-traders panic.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!