Central banks on hold around the world, the pandemic returns to the old continent, political turmoil in American streets, and an ugly election, what's trader to do? The answer seems to be buy the US dollar. Join FXStreet senior analysts Valeria Bednarik and Joseph Trevisani for the logic behind the greenback's recent recovery.

Joseph Trevisani: US equities have had a terrible month while the dollar has recovered. It seems that a second COVID stimulus package has been blocked by the exigencies of the presidential campaign..now in full swing. Neither the Democrats nor the White House and the Republicans are willing to grant any terms that might aid the opposition.

Valeria Bednarik: So, you are saying politics are more concerned about their future than on the nation's future? surprise surprise...

Joseph Trevisani: Hmm did I say that? Yes, in this case, politics and power Trump, no pun pls. At the same time, the US economy seems to be powering up. The Atlanta Fed estimate for Q3 GDP is 32% annualized, just based on that the much-derided V recovery would be a reality. Yet jobless claims are stubbornly high, 870,000 in the latest week, over the 843,000 forecast...

Valeria Bednarik: Yes. While still far better from March/April's chaos, the employment sector is still too weak to even consider a V shape recovery. That 32% GDP seems way too optimistic. No wonder why the Fed has focused on employment lately... However, the dollar strengthens as you said. The situation is no better in other major economies. Europe is in the middle of the second coronavirus wave and announcing restrictive measures. Something that seems far less likely in the US, moreover with the presidential election around the corner.

Joseph Trevisani: The Atlanta estimate is about double that of the NY Fed...and the Fed's employment focus is long-standing. It was often mentioned by Powell last year, especially in relation to record low minority unemployment rates.

Valeria Bednarik: Yes, right. However, the latest Powell statements, beyond the shift to the average inflation target, are all about employment.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes, I think the dollar is moving strictly on US economic comparison. Central banks have taken themselves out of the picture. If the Fed keeps rates unchanged through the end of 2023 at least, so will every other central bank.

Valeria Bednarik: Agreed. Policymakers moved to the side-lines.

Joseph Trevisani: Agreed. It is official policy permission to ignore inflation, though the possibility of a spike in prices seems remote.

Valeria Bednarik: Latin America could use the recipe... LOL. Anyway! Equities are in sell-off mode. How much is risk-aversion and how much is pre-election?

Joseph Trevisani: I don't think it is election jitters. The race appears to be a toss-up at the moment, Trump has recovered from the summer low but I'm not sure the market has a preference.

Valeria Bednarik: For me, the election has a role. The market has already priced in all it could on coronavirus, slowing growth, and soft inflation.

Joseph Trevisani: Traditionally Republicans had an edge on Wall Street with their economic policies but for several presidential elections the bulk of donations have gone to Democrats.

Valeria Bednarik: Aren't politics fun? he! Joe Biden is leading polls, although that means little, as Mrs. Clinton also led 4 years ago.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes most polls are unreliable, the few that were accurate last time are much closer.

Valeria Bednarik: Yeah, but despite we have lost faith in polls we still watch them. Guess Wall Street is doing the same.

Joseph Trevisani: Like so much else in politics, US politics, analysis has been replaced by advocacy, polling is no different. But I think equities are falling from the lack of a second stimulus. Until recently it seemed a second package would be passed, but now it appears unlikely and with the country about to dive headfirst into court politics...it is even more unlikely. so equities are adjusting.

Valeria Bednarik: Yeah. No stimulus package and central banks on-hold are quite a disappointment for speculative interest. Gold suffers from the same virus...

Joseph Trevisani: Yes. Euro is just below the base of its August/September range, 1.1400 would be a likely target. For gold, if you remove the CB rate angle, along with inflation, you're left with the safety trade.

Valeria Bednarik: Agreed, Despite the latest slump, Gold is trading at levels last seen in 2011.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes, a long term look is interesting. After the financial crisis peak gold never returned to pre-crisis levels.

Valeria Bednarik: Anyway, do you think that this dollar's strength is here to stay?

Joseph Trevisani: In the near and medium-term, through year-end.. Yes. In the immediate term, it seems COVID-19 is going to force new closures in Europe. That did not happen here when rates went up in the mid-West and South.

Valeria Bednarik: Yups, that makes the difference in the dollar's favor for now.

Joseph Trevisani: Equities are lower again but if you look at Treasury rates they have been largely range-bound since the March crisis. That tells me the equity moves are probably not based on changes in the economy but on market factors, like the stimulus, or now, lack of stimulus.

Valeria Bednarik: Agree, Treasury plummeted with the crisis, and there they stood. So, risk-off will continue unless the Senate miraculously comes to an agreement on funding, although chances of this happening ahead of elections are quite a few.

Joseph Trevisani: When the economic history of these years is written it will probably be titled The failure of Interest Rate Policy at the Zero Bound... a sure best-seller. With central banks on hold, and the Fed unwilling to go below zero, not that, it would do much good for the economy, currencies are back to economic comparison and the safety trade. That is why I look for dollar gains, in both areas the US usually predominates.

Valeria Bednarik: Can't deny that theory. Would, however, add that this week's advance has been a bit too much and that profit-taking may hit the greenback ahead of the weekly close.

Joseph Trevisani: I would agree but in the Euro, the weak support between here and 1.1400 is the kind of formation that beckons traders.

Valeria Bednarik: Well, EUR's appreciation between June and August made little sense, which further supports the case for a bearish extension in the upcoming days. I guess we were too optimistic.

Joseph Trevisani: Agreed. It was mostly a continuation dollar's pandemic premium removal.

Valeria Bednarik: Love that sentence... So, what are we expecting for the upcoming week? More dollar's strength ahead of the infamous Nonfarm Payroll report?. I would say yes. King Dollar is now on its throne and there's nothing at sight that can take it away

Joseph Trevisani: All of the comparisons lead back to the USD for the moment. What would we need for a trend to the euro or the yen, just to take two majors? Stronger economic growth in the EU and Japan. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be in the cards.

Valeria Bednarik: Indeed