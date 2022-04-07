In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Adam Button. Adam is a Currency analyst and editor at ForexLive.
Adam says the seasonal tendency for The Dollar is lower for April. Adam is cautious on Oil here that's a change. He would like a breather in commodities to reposition long this summer.
