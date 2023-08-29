Share:

Outlook: Today we get job openings from the JOLTS reports, widely forecast to drop to 9.465 million after 9.582 million the month before. See the chart from Trading Economics, which has no drop in openings in its own forecast. We also get August consumer confidence today.

Now that it’s so likely the Fed will hike again but is expected to ease off and cut by June, data dependence has new meaning and everything will come under scrutiny, especially labor market data. After JOLTS, we get payrolls on Friday. Bloomberg has a survey forecast of 170,000 but several Big Banks and Reuters are naming 150,000, a number that would signal a slowing economy, whatever the Atlanta Fed says.

Granted that it’s the last few days of summer and nothing much should be happening, but we find it strange and unsettling that the market now believes in one more US rate hike and yet equity markets everywhere are higher. Equity markets should be nervy and complaining, not taking the prospect of more rates hikes in stride. Since when do they do that?

Reuters notes that “For the first time since before the regional banking crisis in March, U.S. futures now see more than a 50% chance of yet another Federal Reserve rate rise to 5.5-5.75% - where the median of Fed policymaker forecasts from their June meeting still lies. Early Tuesday, futures priced almost a two-thirds chance of that additional quarter-point move in November.

“After almost two months of stability in assuming peak rates would be where they are now, the chances of another tightening have been creeping higher again over the past 10 days and appear to be cementing following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's relatively hawkish speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.” See the chart.

Meanwhile, we are getting fresh inflation data from the UK and Europe this week. Expectations are running high for big declines, if only because of the high earlier rates falling off. The European numbers come on Thursday. In the UK, today the British Retail Consortium reported “shop price inflation” fell in August to its lowest level in almost a year on food costs dropping. The annual rate of shop prices decelerated to 6.9% in Aug from 8.4 % and the lowest level since October 2022. The FT doesn’t explain how this will reflect in CPI (6.8% in July).

But it’s true that food prices, with the cost of electricity, have been the biggest thorn in the consumer’s side. “The biggest easing in pricing pressures came in fresh food, where inflation fell to 11.6 per cent this month, down from 14.3 per cent in July and the lowest level in a year, according to the BRC. For ambient food — items that can be stored at room temperature — inflation decelerated to 11.3 per cent, down from 12.3 per cent in July and the lowest level since January.”

European inflation is expected to dip in August, too. We are not seeing expectations of falling inflation reflected in yields or currencies—yet.

Forecast: The dollar is wavering near recent highs against just abut every currency with some doubts about whether it can go much further even as bond yields and differentials, plus superior growth, “should” make it the darling. That leads to wondering whether it’s not already overbought. The Schaff indicator on the euro chart points in that direction. We might imagine traders are girding their loins for a big sell off when payrolls comes in weak on Friday. And let’s not forget the market will be thin on Friday as so many US traders take off for a four-day weekend ahead of Labor Day on Sept 4. We will probably just get square and hunker down. September is almost always a giant FX moving month.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!