US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 105.220.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 73.96.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 127.12.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Higher and trading at 3831.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1841.60. Gold is 10 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 11:15 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10:10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/05/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/05/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much semblance of Market Correlation, hence the Neutral bias. The indices closed Lower as the Dow dropped 340 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today given that it is Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it's no big news today that the folks in DC are playing games with the American people in that the House of Representatives still can't elect a House Speaker, and this is having an effect on the markets. The markets don't like uncertainty even though the markets themselves are the most uncertain environment on Planet Earth. Today we have Non-Farm Payrolls and as such it is Jobs Friday. We're hoping that the numbers themselves will be good enough to propel the markets forward but as in all things, only time will tell.