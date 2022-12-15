US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 104.300.

Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 77.42.0

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 131.10.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 176 ticks Lower and trading at 3986.75.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1787.90. Gold is 308 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Retail Sales are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg. Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Philly Fed Mfg. Index. Major

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM RST. Not Major.

Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. Not Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 2:15 PM EST. The S&P was in a downswing already around that time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 2:15 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 2:15 PM and the S&P continued its Downward trend. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 12/14/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/14/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow dropped 142 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated markets and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, the markets were sitting on its hands yesterday waiting for the Fed announcement which came at 2 PM EST yesterday. The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points and the markets fell on this news. True it wasn't as bad as 75 basis points, but I think the markets wanted bare minimum or 25 basis points. It didn't help that the Fed announced that Unemployment would probably increase and that they see raising rates to 5.25% which is the Overnight rate not the retail one. We've been saying for months that the Fed needs to be very careful on how far they go on raising rates as they could drive this economy into a ditch if they aren't careful. Here we are in the middle of holiday spending season with 70 % of the US economy based on consumer spending and the Fed raises rates. Talk about Bah humbug. We don't think we'll see a Santa Claus rally this year, but we hope we're wrong.