Outlook: Market sentiment will likely be heavily influenced by Q1 GDP today. Recessions are not stock market-friendly. As discussed earlier this week, here’s the layout: Q4 brought 2.6%. The consensus forecast is for 2%, but with some in the Bloomberg survey lowering their numbers. The Trading Economics forecast is 2.3%. But the Atlanta Fed yesterday came up with a horrible 1.1%. Whatever the number turns out to be, what counts is whether it’s seen as strengthening the case for recession (1.1%) or implying a soft landing (2.3%). Of course we move on to the Q2 forecast immediately with the new Atlanta Fed Q2 estimate on Friday.

Another big effect on the outlook is the outcome at First Republic. Some banking experts say mini-crises like this do not imply a systemic problem, even if First Republic becomes a zombie bank. But a system that depends on only a handful of the biggest banks is not exactly sturdy. And others say it’s only a matter of time before another bank emerges with troubles only the FDIC and Treasury can fix. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports First Republic is struggling to sell assets and raise money, while its stock fell 30% yesterday. Today it’s quoted just over $5 when the longer term aver is well over $100 to $150.

Then it’s on to the most important data point, tomorrow’s PCE price index, and whether it has abated sufficiently to allow the Fed to do one more hike next week and then sit on its hands. The guessing is strongly on the side of this narrative and the markets believe the Fed may signal a pause in the statement and Powell press conference. This is, of course, dollar-negative, especially with other central banks still on the warpath.

But the Fed and everyone else can see one fly in the ointment—the switch from supply-chain driven inflation to homegrown inflation from services. See the chart. At issue is whether prices “core services ex-housing” is coming down. That category includes things like medical care, car repairs and some travel services. The Fed employs battalions of economists to judge it. One report points out that this measure is 25% comprised of wages. In January, it was 4.6% (revised from 4.66%) and in Feb, rose to 4.64%. Deductions: core services ex housing inflation will remain about 4.6%, and “coupled with a 3.3% U.S. 10-year yield, forecasts stagflation with a moderate recession. The best forecast for the aggregate by year-end is 3.8%, still well above the 2.7% required rate.

“The high underlying Core Services Ex Housing inflation at 4.6%, or even 3.8%, requires the Federal Reserve to maintain the Fed funds rate close to 5%.”

Somewhat strangely, and with a strong contribution from Ed Yardeni, “For banks, the reduced 10-year yield limits lending rates, while the 5% Fed Funds rate, 4.8% Fed reverse repo rate and high 2-year yield lift deposit costs or cause deposit runoff. In addition, a recession raises the prospect for higher loan delinquencies. All of the above are unfavorable for banking, but that is why the regional banks sell at a price to earnings ratio of 6.3-times estimated earnings per share, a record low on March 15, compared to a normal P/E of 12 or higher.”

Bottom line, if the Fed sticks to its preference for the special inflation category of core services ex housing, it cannot consider cutting rates this year. This is exactly as it has been talking about, but that’s before folding in the banking crisis. We should not assume that the deposit runoff ended magically with the first crisis solution. We have another one now, and perhaps another one after that—and that’s before the credit crunch hits commercial real estate. This gives the Fed a motive to ease up.

Special Case: The yen is a special case, or at least the market sees it that way. Mr. Ueda stresses he has no plans to change anything, including the curve control mechanism, but the market does not believe him. Japanese investors are selling off foreign assets and bringing the money home, while foreigners are buying Japanese assets, mostly equities but also real estate, driving the yen up. More than one forecast imagines 125 (from 134 now) as easily attainable.

Reuters has a lengthy story today on the “regime change in global markets as the Bank of Japan edges closer to ditching the policies that depressed the yen for decades, thereby luring Japanese money back home.

“The BOJ, by flooding its financial system with cheap cash and keeping interest rates below zero for years, turned its currency into the ideal funding vehicle and sent trillions of dollars of Japanese cash overseas in search of better returns. It is now the last holdout in the global race to raise rates, but with Japanese inflation at multi-decade highs, the yen has steadily strengthened.

“That means portfolio managers are having to factor a stronger yen into global stock selection in way they have not for years, with some even anticipating mergers and acquisitions as the Japanese market revs up…. ‘We are about to see a repatriation of assets back into Japan, and the numbers are really quite big,’ said Sam Perry, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

“Japan's insurers and pension funds alone hold $1.84 trillion in foreign assets, Deutsche Bank calculates, greater than the size of South Korea's economy. Japanese investors are the largest overseas holders of U.S. Treasuries.” And Japanese “yield-hungry investors own almost 6% of Australian bonds and 4.1% of French debt, according to Deutsche Bank. Japanese investors also hold more than $1 trillion worth of U.S Treasuries.”

Some market watchers imagine a change in policy could come as early as tomorrow when Mr. Ueda ends his first BoJ policy meeting. Realists dismiss this idea, chiefly because new central bank govs (or the Japanese, for that matter) hardly ever do anything dramatic (except FX market intervention). But the train has started rolling down those tracks.

Forecast: Unless the market decides we really are getting a systemic banking crisis in the US, the dollar is toast. New data on growth and inflation in the US and Europe today and tomorrow will validate the idea that the Fed is closer to ending the hiking cycle than the ECB (or BoE), with the prospect of spreads widening against the US’ favor.

But we give the probability of perception of a systemic banking crisis a high reading of nearly 50%. This may be perception and not reality, but markets don’t care, as we saw earlier this week when the dollar rallied on a single bank’s problems. This shows the market is ready and willing to freak out.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

