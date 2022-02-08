The dollar index remains sharply up as investors worldwide braced for aggressive monetary policy

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.61 levels and traded in the range of 74.58-74.80 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.75 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.6900. The USDINR pair rose today because the US dollar strengthened globally, and noting this some state-owned and foreign banks placed fresh bets in favor of the US dollar. The dollar index remained sharply up as investors worldwide braced for aggressive monetary policy normalization by the US Federal Reserve on the back of higher-than-expected US jobs data released.
The USDINR pair further rose as some banks stepped in to purchase the US dollar after stop losses were triggered near 74.70 a dollar levels. Some market participants said banks purchased dollars also on behalf of oil importers at elevated Brent crude prices near $92 per barrel. Investors worldwide now await US inflation data for January, due on Thursday, which is reportedly expected to have climbed to a four-decade high of 7.3% in January.
The key data point could inject more volatility into financial markets bracing for aggressive monetary policy normalization by the US Federal Reserve. According to reports, inflation in the world's largest economy is expected to have climbed to a four-decade high of 7.3% in January. Oil slipped to around $92 a barrel ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global.
