The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 76.28 levels and traded in the range of 76.08-76.34 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.31. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.1160. The USDINR pair slipped today because the US dollar weakened against other major currencies as commodity prices eased in the hope of de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This prompted some banks to sell dollars on behalf of traders, who wanted to cover their existing bets placed in favour of the US dollar, thereby supporting sentiment for the Indian currency.
The dollar index fell sharply as risk appetite returned to financial markets amid easing energy and commodity prices from recent highs. Most Asian currencies rose against the dollar today tracking global and Asian share indices, which gained sharply in early trade, after oil prices plunged from their recent peaks, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Additional supply from OPEC could compensate for some supply shortfalls created by disruption in Russia's oil sales by economic sanctions imposed by the US and other governments.
Domestic market participants were keeping an eye on the results of the five state Assembly German retail sales rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place, data showed. The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 2% on the month in real terms. That beat economists' average expectation for an increase of 1.8% according to a Reuters poll.
