Outlook: We get a flood of data today and it may be hard to maintain perspective. Topmost is retail sales, then the Empire State and import/export prices plus a ton of speculation about the Fed minutes tomorrow. We like the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow due later this morning. It was 4.1% last time. Babble about the Fed minutes will get competition from Argentina’s devaluation—does it contaminate all EM’s?—and whether China’s woes are meaningful and contagious to the West. TreasSec Yellen says China’s problems will have only a modest effect on the US and she is famous for honesty, but it’s likely she doesn’t know any better than anyone else about contagion.

To begin, we want to contemplate the Big Puzzle of US rates rising so far. Bloomberg’s Authers writes “If the last four weeks’ data shifted expectations, it’s been in a slightly dovish direction, with more cuts expected next year, but none during 2023. All else equal, that should mean lower longer-term bond yields. But they’re rising. Can this be a market disruption that isn’t the Fed’s fault?”

The answer is, possibly, that “We get some hint of where the rising yields are coming from through longer-term inflation expectations, derived from the difference between inflation-linked and fixed bonds. They’ve been trending down for more than a year. Now, they’re just beginning to shift upward again. That’s consistent with a version of the “soft landing” narrative — that the economy avoids a recession, and the “price” is that it gets very hard to bring inflation down much further than 3%.”

See the breakeven chart. We recall reading some time ago that the number of top professional participants in inflation linked bonds (TIPS) is pretty small and we need to be careful about drawing inferences.

We understand about 5% of this and even less about breakevens, how they are set and who sets them. But we trust Authers and this perspective on things validates our idea that the Fed is really very afraid of undershooting or overshooting, hence “high for longer.” There is a ton of inflation data between now and that Goldman forecast of the first rate cut at end June 2024. In fact, it’s 10 months, or nearly a year. So the question becomes whether the Fed will be satisfied with 10 months of mostly favorable inflation readings. It’s not a silly forecast.

Another matter is whether China’s property woes can somehow affect the rest of the world. We know all too little about contagion. Back in 2007-08, American sub-prime mortgages, improperly rated investment grade by those terrible, awful ratings agencies, somehow managed to cross oceans and infect the UK and Europe (but not wise Canada).

Banks failed all over the place. Iceland nearly went under. The core of the crisis was cheap money and lax lending, but even places that didn’t have those did have suspect/low country credit ratings. The worst hit then were Ukraine, Argentina and Hungary. The least hit then were China and Japan. Irony abounds.

The NBER wrote a nice paper over a decade ago about Canada’s ability to avoid a financial crisis that the Chinese government might want to read. (Of course it doesn’t address the difference in social norms between Canada and just about everywhere else. Canadians did not gamble much in those days. That has changed in just 10 years—blame sports. Americans and Chinese love to gamble. So do Australians. This matters. The ability and willingness to assess risk vs. reward is critical in selecting an investment and the institution to hold it at.

Bloomberg throws the word “contagion” around as though it’s a foregone conclusion and as noted before, we already have naysayers asserting no, the US and the rest of the world should not be affected by the failing/flailing property sector in China because it’s purely domestic, and besides, the Chinese government couldn’t bear the shame and will prevent it getting much worse. Golly, didn’t we say that when Evergrande hit?

Bloomberg reports that it’s not only the Country Garden company unable to pay its bondholders, but also “a major Chinese trust company that traditionally had sizable exposure to real estate, Zhongrong International Trust Co, has missed its repayment obligations on some investment products.”

“Analysts warned that a rise in default by trust companies, also known as shadow banks, which have strong ties to the domestic property sector, will further weigh on the world's second-largest economy.” Anxiety is starting slip into every enterprise associated with property and property financing, but the first effect will be slowing growth in China—it’s a humungous $3 trillion market—by 0.30-0.4% (JP Morgan) and not long after, the wealth effect.

We await hard data on what US and other Western banks and investment firms have placed with Chinese shadow banks. As for the domestic effect, what do rich people do when their favorite asset turns into sauerkraut? They put their money under the mattress, into gold, and overseas, if they can. The drop in domestic bank deposits deprives some enterprises of funding whatever the interest rate. Changing rates and regulations is not the solution, although regulating the shadow banks more is probably a good idea. China claims to have been doing that for many years now, apparently not well.

The solution lies in government guarantees of the bonds of the developers and the trust banks that hold their paper. Heaven knows, China has the reserves to pull that off credibly. But while the Chinese understand capitalism better than nearly any American, the government has yet to wrap its head around money, including who it belongs to and why it’s important to protect its safety. Those US financial firms that have already left China probably won’t say so, but they saw this coming.

None of this helps us affirm or refute that we will be getting contagion in financial markets. We are inclined to say it won’t, but you never know when it comes to contagion. We can reasonably predict the Chinese economic recovery is stalling. Check out the chart showing the drop in credit (from the Daily Shot). In addition, Bloomberg reported yesterday that Chinese bank lending fell to the lowest amount in July since 2009. Capitalistic growth relies on that multiplier effect. This is probably scarier than failures in the property sector.

Tidbit: We all watched far too late into last evening to get the details of the latest Trump indictment in the state of Georgia. It’s 18 persons and one of the key aspects of the case is that if convicted, the indicted can’t get a federal pardon from the Republicans, even if any of them get to the White House. Like the deeply decentralized electoral systems itself, the state vs. federal legal systems have their merits. As a state case, it will be televised from Georgia, thank goodness. Maybe the crazies will start to get the point.

Forecast: The dollar has gone a bit overboard and “should” pull back. But at the same time, risk is higher as we ponder whether Argentina’s devaluation will become contagious and how China’s slowdown will affect the rest of the world. We might get a safe-haven effect. It seems likely that amid the furor, a bad retail sales print will trigger the pullback.

