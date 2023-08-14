Share:

Outlook: First up this week will be China’s retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, with hardly any forecasts being tooted about since the non-recovery is so surprising and the data so suspect. Also tomorrow we get US retail sales. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep rates steady on Wednesday, but note the gigantic list of releases that day on the Econoday calendar, including US industrial production and housing starts.

Then it’s on to the UK jobs report, with CPI later in the week, and Canadian inflation. We also get the July Fed minutes to be parsed word-by-word. Then it’s the Australian unemployment rate that has outsized influence for reasons we never got.

US PPI was higher than expected and helped raise the Treasury yield as well as the dollar. It looks like we are never going to get respite from inflation data, inflation commentary and inflation obsessions.

But sensible analysis is always to be praised and heeded. Oxford Economics told Bloomberg on Friday “The underlying trends show that PPI inflation is reverting to its pre-pandemic run rate, though progress is likely to be slower” in the second half of the year. ““While these data will comfort Fed officials, policymakers will likely maintain a hawkish tone and keep a close eye on whether last month’s jump in services prices persists in the months ahead.”

Another mostly sensible comment comes from Goldman, which now expects the Fed to start lowering interest rates by the end of June 2024 and with additional cuts coming by the quarter. “The cuts in our forecast are driven by this desire to normalize the funds rate from a restrictive level once inflation is closer to target.”

It remains to be seen whether the Goldman forecast can rule the roost. Keep in mind that it’s sentiment that drives the market. Data informs sentiment, of course, but is not the only determinant. Sentiment includes many unknowns, like what positions traders have going into the news release, itchy trigger fingers, misinformed bias, fear and greed and wishful thinking, and a dozen other things.

It's not only actual data that can drive prices, but also forecasts from important sources—and nobody can possibly read all the forecasts out there by every bank and fund and all the independents. Reuters has a story about how some economists see the Fed managing the “last mile” of inflation control easily. The Atlanta Fed chief economist is among them. He says “a rising share of goods, currently about 18.3% of the CPI "basket," is now in what he calls an inflation "sweet spot," with prices increasing between 1% and 3%. Assuming that shelter cost inflation continues to fall, the share of goods where prices are rising more than 5%, presently about 38% of the basket, could be more than halved.

“He added that inflation for services less energy and shelter costs, known as the "supercore" and an area of particular concern for the Fed, has by his calculation been increasing over the last three months at just a 2% annual rate. Since CPI inflation tends to be faster than the PCE measures that the Fed uses to set its inflation target, that means one important area of policymaker focus may have dipped below target already. If that continues, ‘it's possible that we could cover that last mile fairly quickly,’ [the Atlanta Fed economist] Meyer wrote.”

The San Francisco Fed agrees. “A recent study by San Francisco Fed economists, using real-time housing and rent data from companies like Zillow, projected ‘a sharp turnaround in shelter inflation’ through late next year.” See the wonderful chart.

Bottom line, whether it’s overly optimistic or not, a soft landing is becoming the norm and talk of recession being inevitable because of that blasted inverted yield curve is becoming less convincing. This is decidedly weird when the Fed itself is maintaining a hawkish tone. We expect much angst in reading between the lines of the minutes.

And are traders taking positions on the forecast in a recent Bloomberg survey that the ECB will hike once more in September (to 4%) and then quit, with the first cut in March? “Since officials last convened, ECB research has suggested that underlying inflation — a metric they’ve been keenly watching — has probably peaked. What’s more, a separate poll of consumers revealed that expectations for price growth across the 20-nation euro zone dropped further, though remained above the 2% goal.”

Another example of a forecast driving sentiment and thus prices is the idea that the UK will have a harder time than anyone else bringing inflation under control and will need to lift rates to the highest in the G10 world, and that will favor the pound. This runs directly counter to the old-timey idea that inflation means a currency should devalue (or be devalued) in order to re-balance the trade deficit.

Trade has long been neglected as a FX determinant in the developed world. Consider the US situation (see the trade balance in the Keeper Charts). The dollar moves not one inch when the new data comes out.

What about the UK? There the trade balance and the current account deficits might have more muscle with respect to sterling. We say that because commentators say that every time new data comes out—“the pound suffered from an increase in the deficit.” The first half of 2022 saw exactly this effect. But it’s not a reliable indicator, especially now that we have inflation at the forefront. This bias may be why sterling jumps when actual data is better than expected, like last week’s GDP. If the pessimistic sentiment toward the UK economy rules and thus traders are mostly short, favorable news should shock traders into short-covering and some outright buying. This is our greatest fear about the pound today.

Forecast: The dollar has a strong tailwind that will likely keep blowing as the minutes will be hawkish and everyone has to put the regional Feds more inflation-optimistic forecasts on the back burner. Tension is the result, further exacerbated by the old-timers continuing to insist you can’t beat back inflation without rising unemployment, including Larry Summers. The one thing that can reinforce the “high for longer” argument would be lousy retail sales later this week.

Tidbit: A Reader sent us this chart showing the current inflation movements compared to old inflation movements from 1966-82. In economics, past is not prologue. For one thing, in those olden days, goods were the primary component of inflation; today it’s services.

To be fair, the pandemic inflation came with a supply side shock and this is a kissing cousin of the supply side shock we had twice in the 1970’s with OPEC and the price of oil. We remember those lines at gasoline stations and car drivers enviously asking us how many miles per gallon we got on our motorcycles—it was about 60-70 vs. less than 10-15 for cars at the time.

For another, a chart like this, temptress though it might be, neglects to account for a very big variation in the goods chosen—nobody could buy a notebook PC or cellphone in 1966—or vast improvements in the quality of the goods that are comparable, like cars. The official BLS “hedonic quality adjustment” doesn’t come close when you are considering long time periods. Some say prices shouldn’t be adjusted for quality at all—it was a big and heated discussion at one time.

In addition, most of the goods produced in the 1960’s came from domestic producers, even if that’s when Japan introduced electronics to the world (the transistor radio!). It was not until the mid-1980’s that imported goods became dominant (and US jobs were so obviously being lost to foreign producers). See the ultra-long chart (from the 1950’s) of the US balance of trade. The US no longer manufacturers stuff ranging from TV’s to toothpicks.

Can it be that inflation is like a virus that has cycles regardless of the host? It seems an unlikely metaphor. As one economist tartly put it, commenting on this chart, “If you are going to predict a sharp acceleration in inflation [as this chart does], you need to provide a likely cause. Macroeconomic forecasting is a bit more complex than simple charting.”

Bloomberg wrote over the weekend that an inflation surge could emanate from recovery in commodity prices, especially anything mined (and that include oil and nat gas). Well, maybe. Oil has done it before.

See the commodity price index from Trading Economics, now at the highest in nearly a year “amid hopes for demand recovery, the end of monetary tightening, and gains in the energy sector. WTI crude surged above $83 per barrel, pressured by fears of more production cuts from OPEC+, while heating oil and natural gas hovered around 6- and 5-month peaks, respectively. On the other hand, agricultural commodities, which account for more than 40% of the index, resumed their downward trend, with prices of cocoa and soybeans falling on eased shortage concerns and improved weather forecasts. Meanwhile, copper, considered a barometer for the world's economy, dipped to $3.75 per pound after China's disappointing trade data.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

