Outlook: This is a week of inflation data from a slew of places. We get Canada (May) on Tuesday, Australia (May) on Wednesday. Germany (June) on Thursday, and on Friday, Tokyo, the eurozone, and the US (all June). Also, US durables on Tuesday will be followed by the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q2 (it was 1.9% on 6/20).

Maybe of interest will be Wednesday’s bank stress test results, although anything really juicy will be hidden in the numbers or not reported due to size. TreasSec Yellen already said more bank mergers are on the way. It’s hard to see another crisis coming, despite all the shortcomings in government oversight.

Yesterday the BIS called for more interest rate hikes by everybody to get inflation under control (before worse recessions become the norm). In the US, the market still does not believe in that second hike after the one expected in July. We have to go through another 30 days of this conflict before the July 26 meeting. It’s a conflict because the Fed says “higher for longer” and likely two more hikes, while the market accepts only one. The CME FedWatch tool reports only a 9.9% probability of that second hike. This is better than 4.9% a month ago but a market thumbing its nose at the Fed. It means the market believes the Fed will retreat on signs of recession (or something), or even that inflation will come down enough to justify another pause or skip.

The ECB is holding a forum on central banking in Sintra, Portugal, and we have three Fed speakers today, including St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard. The WSJ tries for the gold with a giant article on central bank “groupthink” that is inherently insulting, starting with the headline. It sees three groups, starting with countries where inflation is declining and the central banks can stop tightening soon. This group is comprised of the US and Switzerland.

Group 2 is the central banks that are more hawkish despite moderating inflation. It is comprised of the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank, “which seems unfazed by data showing a recession in the eurozone.”

Third is those central banks becoming more aggressively hawkish on inflation refusing to budge, and it includes the Reserve Bank of Australia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Norway’s Norges Bank. “Above all, there is the Bank of England, which raised borrowing costs last week and appeared to affirm market expectations that they will go as high as 6%, imperiling Britain’s property-dependent economy.”

The WSJ opines the range of situations should require a range of solutions, “so investors are starting to bet on central-bank decoupling. Over the past three months, yields on two-year government debt have risen far less in the U.S. than in other Western countries, with the U.K. leading the pack.”

This means the dollar is headed for a fall. But then the WSJ complicates matters by asserting divergence will not last. The reasoning includes the dollar dominance requiring other central banks to follow the US lead, and the globalization of the world economy that keeps western economies joined at the hip. Besides, high income economies are more closely correlated. And “Uncertainty makes it more attractive to follow the herd, because getting it wrong is less costly if others are also wrong.”

Just as QE was unproven at the time and turned out to be unjustified, “Monetary divergence is still likely in countries where inflation returns to 2%, as could happen soon in Switzerland. In most places, however, investors may find that the ‘higher for longer’ mantra works regardless of domestic economic conditions. At least, that is, until central banks collectively change their minds.”

A lot of this is poppycock that we will not try to refute, but let’s just note that the article completely neglects several key things, including the still-present effect of post-pandemic business and consumer behavior and the vast amounts of money governments spent during the pandemic to keep their ships afloat. A lot of that public spending is tapering (or ending precipitously) and that is going to alter behavior.

The second critical thing is Lag, which nobody can really forecast well. Even gigantic rate increases as we have been seeing—hundreds of points—take some time to influence economic behavior, probably as long as 18-24 months. In the US, for consumer behavior, the lag is probably longer because of 20 and 30-year fixed rate mortgages vs. shorter-term mortgages just about everywhere else, as we noted last week about New Zealand (but if also applicable elsewhere, including prominently the UK and Australia).

We might also note that while public debt is just as bad in the US as anywhere else at over 100% of GDP, the reserve currency status of the dollar lets the US get away with it but not some other places, especially the UK, and even the eurozone, where the various treaties call for caps, however often violated.

This is not a case of “be careful what you read,” but it comes close. We do not think central banks engage in groupthink. We do think they engage is orthodox economic theory and sometimes orthodoxy fails, as may be the case these days because of the pandemic over-spending.

Forecast: The dollar correction may be ending, even though it seems a bit too brief. It has reached the point against the yen where whispers of intervention are starting to be heard, perhaps forming a self-imposed line in the sand near the round number 145. The pound looks oversold. The euro seems to have formed a kind of support at 1.0800 and if you can’t sell it, buy it. It still needs to match-and-surpass the recent high around 1.1089, which also seems unlikely, hence a trading range situation. Against the EM currencies, the dollar can mostly thrive, including the Chinese yuan (and Turkish lira and Russian ruble for reasons not having anything to do with the Fed). It’s starting to get tricky. Traders need to be fussy.

Tidbit: Quality of life is impossible to quantify, but the number of hours worked per week might hold a clue. Euronews reported some deep-dive data showing hours by country and region for 2022. In the EU, the average working hours per week is 36.4, with Turkey at the high end (42.8 hours) and the Netherlands at the bottom with 32.4 hours. In the UK, it’s 36.4. The story doesn’t cite the US, but the BLS has 34.3 hours in the US as of May 2023. The more interesting statistic would be hours worked vs. output per hour, aka productivity.

Geopolitical: The world was fascinated starting Friday night and all weekend by the extraordinary spectacle of the mercenary Wagner army turning toward Moscow and making it to within 125 miles—without opposition. So far this is not having any effect on any financials, although Reuters mentions the oil supply issues, and prices did go up.

The bottom line as of Sunday night is that Putin is humiliated and weakened, which may mean Russia can become unstable now that they see the strongman having capitulated. Putin may have to turn attention to home matters, even if nobody is expecting a real coup. Talk in the western press about how this is the end of Putin is almost certainly wishful thinking.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been picking a fight for several months, saying Moscow invaded Ukraine under false pretenses devised by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russian army had fired on its supposed ally, the Wagner army, too. The Kremlin accused Prigozhin of mutiny and Putin called it treason, with one report having Putin departing Moscow while the Russian army circled tanks around the perimeter of the city. All flights out of Russia were overbooked.

Prigozhin had been an oligarch and Putin crony but critical of the blundering Russian military commanders. (He is also one of the dozen or so Russians indicted by the US for interfering in the 2016 election.) At the onset of this upheaval, he may have intended only to take over the military--with Putin’s approval. Prigozhin asserted he was not conducting a coup. The hubris is spectacular and hubris so often smells of failure, even though the Russian revolution itself succeeded in the midst of World War I.

But then Belarus stepped in at Putin’s request to broker a halt. The Belarus leader is Putin’s puppet so it’s clear Putin blinked,and any negotiations are being instituted by Putin. We don’t know what incentives Putin gave to Prigozhin to get to stop. As far as anyone knows, the Wagner 25,000-strong army is not being disbanded or absorbed into the Russian army. Prigozhin won’t give it up easily, if at all, because it built him an empire in the middle east and Africa. Secy of State Blinken said on Sunday TV “Wherever Wagner goes, death, destruction and exploitation follow.”

Putin’s embarrassing new weakness is one reason the uproar is good news for Ukraine, which just started its grindingly slow counter-offensive. Experts say any nuclear options are off the table because it would be the opposite of a face-saving operation and only make him look desperate, not a good look for a strongman.

And US and NATO are standing back to watch, although now would be a good time to deliver the armaments promised. But a Wagner win in the end and a return of the Wagner army to Ukraine is a horrible prospect. Would Putin give him the Southern Command and control over the Ukraine fight? Maybe. Prigozhin really is a better military commander, while not being any the less brutal. And if he loses but survives, he can just move to the Congo where he has important mining operations. God knows how he treats those Africans. Both Prigozhin and Putin would do well to stay away from high windows.

