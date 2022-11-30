US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 106.540.

Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 80.12.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 126.26.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 21 ticks Higher and trading at 3967.25.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1773.20. Gold is 95 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 12:35 PM Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 1:30 PM EST. Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the Bonds hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST. The S&P hit a High at around that time and the Bonds moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/29/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/29/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as only the USD was trading Lower Tuesday morning. This usually reflects a Neutral or Mixed Day, and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow gained a whopping 3 points, but the other indices lost ground. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Tuesday morning when we first viewed the markets, we saw that the only instrument correlated with the indices was the USD. Nothing else was correlated. To us this represented a market that had no sense of itself, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets didn't disappoint as teh only the Dow rose by a paltry 3 points, the other indices closed Lower. Today we have a news tsunami as we have 12 different economic reports, all of which are major. I really don't like when the reports come out like this as it can be very misleading, but we don't make those decisions. Will this be enough to change market direction, we hope so but as in all things, only time will tell.