In today's live stream, David said he was taught, "The white stuff leads." Although there have been false starts he believes the physical market and backwardation make this different.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.