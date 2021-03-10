In the past year, while we have seen a lot, the retail investor's rise and the introduction of democratized financial markets stand out. Born under the perfect economic and societal conditions of a pandemic with a sprinkle of technology incorporated, this newly minted strong arm of the markets is here to stay. The durability and fortitude of retail traders far outshine some of the business's strongest minds; the mantra of You only live once seemingly helps them look the face of loss square in the eyes when injecting more funds into their trading accounts.

The last big bust

One of the big themes surrounding retail traders is that there is some similarity to the taxi traders of the 1990s. Many analysts, economists, or professionals have cited that retail traders are the warning sign that the current bubbles are nearing the end of life. They often compare the phenomenon we see now to that of the dotcom era taxi driver, who would enthusiastically talk about what stocks they were buying.

The difference

The demographics between the taxi traders of the dotcom and the retail traders of the pandemic are vastly different. As a simple comparison, the taxi trader averaged fifty years of age, with close to $47,000 in the bank (Eaton, Green, Roseman, Wu 2021, p13). Today's retail trader is much closer to thirty years of age with less than $5,000—a straightforward comparison but miles apart from one another.

Even the technological differences are a standout; here we are in a world where we can trade at home, on the bus, in the elevator or at dinner. We can access trade ideas while we walk the dog, scroll our social media feeds and via our subscription channels. We can do it cheaply, too, with low commissions or, in some instances, no commissions; we can get access to money easily and quickly leveraging our positions. The environment now brings it all together, making it significantly easier to discuss trade ideas and participate in financial markets than the newspapers of the 1990's ever did.

The most remarkable difference has to come from mindset, and it is an observable difference between generations and their perspectives on money. The 'YOLO' anachronym certainly doesn't say save every penny for a rainy day. I can understand the difference in mindset the most; it's not been a new addition. That mentality has been here well before the pandemic. Many millennials have lived paycheque to paycheque with avocado toast chewing away at there savings, so the go hard or go home beliefs have been baked into their breakfasts.

The buying power

The hyperactivity in financial markets over the past 12 months has gained more and more momentum than many professionals thought to be possible. Plenty of those doubted the retail trader's stamina or sheer will in the case of GameStop Corp in the short squeeze. But the numbers don't lie.

Figure 1 - Retail trader volumes compared to the rest of the market.

The image above depicts the trading volumes of retail traders, who now nearly match the volumes of mutual funds and hedge funds, with only the market makers standing clear and tall above them.

I've always liked the notion that 'economics is just the study of how people spend money as a crude explanation. That statement has merit when we stop and think about today's retail traders and how their behaviours and money shape price events. Instead of dismissing retail traders, it is time to add them to the equation.