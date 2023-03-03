The demise of the London stock exchange as arm and CRH choose New York [Video]

Share:

In this episode, Piers and I unpack the headline 'Fears for the future of the London Stock Exchange' as SoftBank and the world’s largest building materials group CRH, shunned the City in favour of New York.

We look at where London sits in the context of the global exchanges, what makes New York more attractive and what can the UK government do to stop what has been a gradual decline of the UK's influence over the past 170 years.