Outlook: We are stuck with the usual obsession with payrolls on Friday, especially now that ADP has poured cold water on the consensus forecast. Even after the ADP release (330,000, not 690,000), Reuters reported its survey delivers a forecast of 880,000 jobs.

We like the rest of the story: “Employers are struggling to find willing workers to fill a record 9.2 million job openings even as 9.5 million people are officially unemployed. Lack of affordable child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus have been blamed for keeping workers, mostly women, at home. There have also been pandemic-related retirements as well as career changes. Republicans and business groups have blamed enhanced unemployment benefits, including a $300 weekly check from the federal government, for the labor crunch.

“While more than 20 states led by Republican governors have ended these federal benefits before they were scheduled to run out in early September, there has been little evidence that the terminations boosted hiring. The labor shortage is expected to ease in the fall when schools reopen for in-person learning, but a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, could see some people reluctant to return to the labor force.”

As nutshells go, this is a good one. Splitting the numbers down the middle, St. Louis Fed Bullard offered a forecast of 500,000 jobs per month, which will put job growth on track to return to pre-pandemic levels by next summer and thus meet the Fed’s criteria for raising rates. To be fair, he wasn’t necessarily referring to Friday’s data. He said, “It’s not that easy to add, you know, 1 million jobs in a particular month.” To complicate matters, Vice Chair Clarida suggested tapering could begin later this year—something Bullard supports.

Even bigger news is that a rate rise is “certainly not something on the radar screen right now,” but under his current projections for inflation and employment, “commencing policy normalization in 2023 would…be entirely consistent with our new flexible average inflation targeting framework.” Clarida expects the Fed’s criteria for inflation and unemployment will have met their threshold by year-end 2022. The WSJ notes that his term ends in January, though.

These comments seem to be the wind behind the recovery sails and gave the dollar a sudden big jump up yesterday. It remains to be seen whether the trading world buys into this narrative.

We have a good reason to doubt the world is buying the recovery story—bonds. The FT reports “Many fund managers who continue to expect a rebound in yields have decided to ride out the summer lull before renewing their bearish positions.” They got burnt last quarter, and fear one more sell-off.

While they wait, “The value of the world’s stock of negative-yielding debt has ballooned to more than $16.5tn, the highest in six months, as a relentless global bond rally drags borrowing costs below zero. Government bond yields have tumbled in recent weeks as some traders have piled in, a move that has blindsided many investors who expected an economic rebound from the pandemic along with rising inflation to lift long-term borrowing costs.

“Japan’s 10-year yield dipped below zero this week for the first time since December. In Europe, Germany’s 10-year yield fell to minus 0.51 percent, the lowest level since early February. The country’s 30-year yield has also fallen beneath zero, meaning all of Germany’s debt, which serves as a reference for bonds across the eurozone, now trades at negative yields.

“Riskier borrowers in the currency bloc have followed in Germany’s wake, with France’s debt trading at sub-zero yields up to maturities of 12 years, Spain up to nine years, and Italy and Greece up to seven years.

“The global pile of negative-yielding debt has grown from just above $12tn in mid-May and is closing in on December’s record level of more than $18tn, according to an index compiled by Barclays.”

It’s not all Delta Gloom vs. Recovery Trade. It can also be attributed to central bank bond purchases having an outsized effect. “The European Central Bank raised the pace of its biggest debt-buying program to €87bn in July, above the €80bn recorded in the previous three months. Those purchases had “steamrollered” yields on bonds across a broad range of maturities in the eurozone, according to ING strategist Antoine Bouvet.

“A dramatic drop in yields was ‘normally a pretty good sign that markets are predicting a dramatic slowdown in growth or even a recession, he said. ‘Don’t be fooled. I’m not discounting 100 percent of the economic worries but by and large, the reason interest rates have dropped so much is because of central bank interventions.’”

The implication is that as QE gets tapered away, yields will explode upward and those holding bonds will be scrambling to unload, presumably causing a crisis. But another implication comes from German industrial orders, where the surge reported today was accompanied by this statement from the industry association VDMA chief economist: “Investments in equipment, machines, and services are high on the agenda around the world.” This refers to orders for engineering companies up 53% in June from the previous year due to stronger demand from both domestic and foreign customers.”

In the battle of Recovery Trade vs Gloomsters, the dollar outcome can depend on tomorrow’s payrolls. It has to be higher than ADP, if lower than the consensus. Where is the sweet spot? Half a million.

