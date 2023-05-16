Share:

Outlook: The big data today for the dollar will be retail sales, with industrial production running a distant second. We already had a shocking drop in German industrial production yesterday, plus today the lousy ZEW sentiment surveys.

As for US retail sales, see the Trading Economics chart. January had a giant burst but then sales fell back, sometimes attributed to consumers having spent all their Covid money. This time the consensus forecast is for a gain of 0.8% (TE has 0.7%).

The information may have little effect on financial prices because the debt ceiling impasse is becoming dire. Markets tend to ignore political stuff and have brushed off previous debt ceiling crises, but this time seems to be different. In Clinton’s day, Newt Gingrich was a petty jackass but nobody ever said he was stupid. This time the Republican leader and his band of radicals are specifically labelled both stupid and mean. In other words, default is actually possible this time.

It doesn’t help that the joint meeting doesn’t begin until 3 pm this afternoon and the president is due to leave for G7 in Japan tomorrow.

What exactly could happen if default occurs? Nobody is willing to outline the consequences. We can guess that bill/note/bond prices will crash and yields will soar. Equity markets will take a hit, except for tech, which seems immune. Gold and crypto will go up. Both consumer and fixed investors will go hide in a cave, and these are the primary drivers of the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast. In fact, the whole world will pull in its horns out of fear. Does the dollar lose some of its reserve currency status? Maybe, a little, but the fact remains that there are no alternatives.

The last time we had anything like this it was Greece and talk of Grexit. The euro was sold off heavily. But this time it could well be that the dollar retains safe-haven status and the dollar does not get sold off.

Yesterday some analysts opined that the dollar had gone up because the 5-10 year inflation expectation had gone up, suggesting the Fed could stick to “higher for longer” and not cut in Q3 as the bettors believe. We doubt it, not only because this particular data point comes from the uninformed public but also because it’s never done it before. To name those inflation expectations as the cause of a dollar move is clutching at straws. To be fair, we don’t know what the Big Players are thinking because the financial press has stopped interviewing them.

The overall outlook for the global economy is down, down, down. We know that because the commodity list is mostly negatives. Besides, as noted yesterday, the US is resilient and robust despite various glitches, if we believe the Atlanta Fed’s 2.7% GDPNow for Q2. The Atlanta Fed usually overshoots the actual, but never mind--the point is that the long-expected recession is not rearing its head, and therefore the bettors going for rate cuts in Q3 are delusional. Note that we get an update from the Atlanta Fed today.

But the FX outlook is not about interest rates. It’s about flight to safety, even that seems perverse or at least ironic until the debt ceiling issue gets resolved. Weirdly, the dollar can gain even if the US does default, on the idea that it will be short-lived and in the meanwhile, there is gain to be had in the short end of the yield curve. It is obvious there are worries about the US economy beyond the debt ceiling problems, including the regional banks, so this is not to say everything is hunky-dory. But conditions are worse in the UK (inflation) and in the eurozone and China (growth near stalling speed). This makes the US relatively strong, and relatively could well suffice.

There is another way of looking at it--let’s say US conditions get worse, as in both retail sales and industrial production today running out of steam. The dollar doesn’t necessarily cave—because bad news in the US can often drive money to the dollar as a safe-haven. So, good US data, dollar up—but bad data, dollar also up. Some wiseguy named this the “dollar smile,” a term we dislike on principle but we do see it action.

This suggests we may not have to wait for the debt ceiling issue to be fully resolved, insofar as such a thing is possible, for the dollar to get an extra boost. The debt ceiling is a political thing, not a “fundamental.” The actual fundamentals can do it on their own whichever way they go.

Finally, at some point the Fed funds market has to give up the idea of multiple rate cuts this year. This is (probably) separate from the debt ceiling issue although an actual default might trigger the reality check. Some of the property/housing data this week might help on that front.

Forecast: The dollar should recover its mojo later this week as risk aversion gets a tighter grip (debt ceiling) or relative growth shows the US doing better than anyone else, including the eurozone, UK and China. A recovering dollar would be a trend reversal and those are always tricky. We are not sure of it yet and need to wait for confirmation.

Tidbit: A Reuters/Ipsos online survey (4,415 persons between May 9 and May 15) found the public does know about the debt ceiling, or at least those who took the survey think they do. Online surveys are notorious for self-selection.

“The poll found that 76% of Americans said the two sides must reach a deal because a default would put added financial stress on families like theirs. That included 84% of self-described Democrats and 77% of self-described Republicans. Only 29% said they thought the issue was being overblown.”

Tidbit: The New York Fed reported total US household debt hit a record $17.05 trillion in Q1, with mortgage payments and student and car loan debt leading the charge. But credit card debt levels remained fairly stable. We’d like to note that consumers can have rising debt at the same time they have savings and investments they won’t sell to pay that debt. In other words, the data is not NET debt. Besides, everyone has jobs.

