US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.060.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 72.59.
Financials: The Sept '21 Ultra bond is Up to 3 ticks and trading at 191.09.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Lower and trading at 4211.25.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1779.20. Gold is 38 ticks Lower than its close.
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the Ultra Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher.
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and the Ultra Bond were both trading Higher yesterday morning and that usually indicates an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 587 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Even before the Opening Bell struck at 9:30 AM EST you could tell what direction the markets were headed. The Dow was up hundreds of points even before 9:30 AM EST. In our last edition, we made mention of a possible Dead Cat Bounce, and yesterday it happened. The Dow rose 587 point and the other indices rose as well. What is a Dead Cat Bounce? That's the situation where teh markets drop significantly and everyone goes short but then the downslide stops and buying resumes. Why? Because you have to buy back shares in order to profit from a downside situation hence the term Dead Cat Bounce. Today we have an FOMC member speaking as well as Fed Chair Powell speaking. We also have the Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index, both of which are Major and proven market movers.
