US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 91.725.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.30.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 159.30.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Higher and trading at 4239.75.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1783.20. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading fractionally Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and the Indian Sensex exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of market correlation yesterday morning. The markets initially dropped but by the end of the session reverted to positive territory. The Dow gained 69 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Many years ago when viewing the markets it would usually take 3 sessions to declare a trend. In other words the markets had to rise three consecutive sessions in a row to be deemed a trend. The same would hold true for the opposite direction. In today's world a trend can be defined in a day with no regard for future sessions. The main reason for this is the current speed of the markets in today's world. Whereas back then there was an open e cry system where floor brokers would banter over price, everything today is electronic but that also makes it faster. The markets started off lower but after Fed Chair Powell spoke in the afternoon the markets took off. I suppose everyone got his message wrong last week after the FOMC meeting. Will this continue? Only time will tell.