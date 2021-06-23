US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 91.725.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.30.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 159.30.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Higher and trading at 4239.75.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1783.20. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading fractionally Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and the Indian Sensex exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of market correlation yesterday morning. The markets initially dropped but by the end of the session reverted to positive territory. The Dow gained 69 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Many years ago when viewing the markets it would usually take 3 sessions to declare a trend. In other words the markets had to rise three consecutive sessions in a row to be deemed a trend. The same would hold true for the opposite direction. In today's world a trend can be defined in a day with no regard for future sessions. The main reason for this is the current speed of the markets in today's world. Whereas back then there was an open e cry system where floor brokers would banter over price, everything today is electronic but that also makes it faster. The markets started off lower but after Fed Chair Powell spoke in the afternoon the markets took off. I suppose everyone got his message wrong last week after the FOMC meeting. Will this continue? Only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
