In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire inspects the fractures of COMEX’s price-setting mechanism, revealing the gaping divergence between the paper and physical silver markets.
The lifelong wholesaler looks closer at the unprecedented degree of gold and silver futures price backwardation, with the heavily oversold naked shorts bubble ready to burst.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
