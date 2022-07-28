US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 106.135.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 99.26. Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 32 ticks and trading at 141.22.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 76 ticks Lower and trading at 4005.50.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1762.90. Gold is 252 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is HIgher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Advance GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Advance GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks Tentative. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day, and we always maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on that day as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. The Dow gained 436 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well as expected yesterday the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for the second time in a row this year and we expect more is coming. The Federal Funds Rate (commonly called teh FFR or the Overnight rate) is now at 2.5% and I don't recall when it was last that high. Understand that this is the rate that Fed charged banks to borrow from them. The banks in turn can charge whatever they want. Try buying a car and you will soon see how this works in action. Sooner or later, this will come home to roost as it will dampen consumer spending which will lead to slowdown and eventually lower prices. It may also lead to massive layoffs as well, so it becomes a double-edged sword.